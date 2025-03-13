La Salle to ‘live it up’ with annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The luck of the Irish will be in the city of La Salle on Saturday, March 15, with a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Utica and Marseilles also will host parades Saturday. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The luck of the Irish will be in the city of La Salle on Saturday, March 15, with a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The annual event will begin at 1 p.m. with staging beginning at 11 a.m. in the Knights of Columbus parking lot on Second Street. The parade will take off from Second and Bucklin streets, travel down First Street and end eastbound on Crosat Street.

Mayor Jeff Grove said the city is excited for the parade as the number of entrances is trending to be the biggest parade yet.

“The weather looks great,” he said. “And I believe people are ready to get outside after a long winter.”

For more information on the parade or other upcoming city of La Salle events visit https://liveituplasalle.com/visit/events/

St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Utica

There’s more St. Patrick’s Day fun scheduled Saturday, March 15. A parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. in downtown Utica.

Lighted parade in Marseilles

The Marseilles St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 15.

The parade lineup will be at 6 p.m. beginning at 200 Riverfront Drive, and the lighted parade will kick off at 7 p.m.

The parade will travel north on Main Street, ending at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Bluff Street. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay along Main Street for the event.

Local businesses are invited to take part in the parade by either participating directly along Main Street or remaining open to welcome visitors.

The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and the Park Committee. For more information or to sign up, visit its Facebook page or call 815-993-2408.