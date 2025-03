The Generic’s St. Patty’s Day Dance is scheduled 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave. (Scott Anderson)

The dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy good food, music and fellowship.