March 05, 2025
Bureau County United Way to host beer and wine tasting at Hornbaker Gardens

Tickets are $25

By Derek Barichello
The Bureau County United Way is hosting a beer and wine tasting 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Hornbaker Gardens Barn, 22937 1140 North Ave., Princeton. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Bureau County United Way is hosting a beer and wine tasting 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Hornbaker Gardens Barn, 22937 1140 North Ave., Princeton.

Local brewers and vendors will be providing drinks and area restaurants will supply appetizers. Steve Sharp will perform an acoustic set of music. Items will be available for silent auction.

Tickets cost $25 at the door or by calling 815-876-7056. T-shirts and sweatshirts are available for sale. There still are tables available for sponsorships.

