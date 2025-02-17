YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan will perform at McAninch Arts Center Feb. 23

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan and their powerhouse program, “人の力 ‘Hito no Chikara’ – The Power of Human Strength,” will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the McAninch Arts Center. (Photo by Hiroshi Seo)

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan and their powerhouse program, “人の力 ‘Hito no Chikara’ – The Power of Human Strength,” will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn.

According to a news release, this new show takes its inspiration from humanity’s ever-evolving relationship with technology and artificial intelligence. With 40 taiko drums of different types and sizes, the troupe’s energetic and athletic drummers will channel the heartbeat and spirit of their homeland in this truly spectacular production to thrill all ages.

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan and their powerhouse program, “人の力 ‘Hito no Chikara’ – The Power of Human Strength,” will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the McAninch Arts Center. (Photo by Hiroshi Seo)

For centuries the taiko drum has been part of Japanese culture. First used in Japanese military, the instrument has evolved into a sacred drum of the Shinto and Japanese Buddhist religions. Whether sounding at rituals or festivals throughout Japan, taiko drums are familiar to every Japanese. YAMATO strives to bring taiko’s sacredness all over the world in a celebration of Japanese culture, the release stated.

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan is based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, recognized by many Japanese as the hometown of Japanese drumming. The troupe was founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Masa Ogawa. Since then, they have performed more than 4,500 shows across 54 countries.

The drums vary in size with the largest drum measuring two meters in diameter and weighing 1,100 pounds. Different sizes produce a different sound, making their presentation highly specialized. To handle the drums, the performers must engage their entire bodies into their motions, making them athletes as well as artists, the release stated.

The troupe also plays Japanese instruments including the shamisen, koto, chappa and shinobue.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets are $52-$62. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.