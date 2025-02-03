Explore northern Illinois' best international restaurants

Craving a taste of adventure without leaving town? Communities across northern Illinois have vibrant international food scenes ready to tantalize your taste buds. From steaming bowls of noodles to fragrant curries, bangers and mash to delicate dim sum, there’s a world of flavors waiting to be explored.

In this list, you’ll find a selection of some of the best northern Illinois restaurants serving unique international cuisine. Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or a curious beginner, this list has something for everyone. So, grab your chopsticks, adjust your spice tolerance, and get ready to embark on a delicious global journey without leaving Illinois.

Taste of Himalayas – St. Charles

Taste of Himalayas is a longstanding destination in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

Taste of Himalayas serves authentic traditional Nepalese and Indian cuisine, located in the heart of downtown St. Charles. Some of the specially-trained chefs’ specialties include the mildly spiced curry dish Chicken Makhani; Momo Nepalese dumplings; Biryani, basmati rice mixed with Indian spices and a choice of chicken, lamb, goat or prawns. Other offerings include Chicken Kebab, Veg Thali, Tandoori Prawn, Samosa, Chicken Tikki Masala and much more. 110 N. Third St., St. Charles. tasteofhimalayas.com

Good Morning Good Day – Streator

This breakfast-and-lunch gem in Streator serves Slovenian and Croatian cuisine, and is known for its crepes and coffees. The restaurant, which opened in 2022, is owned by Toni Pettit, whose parents were immigrants from Eastern Europe. The menu features items such as palacinke, thin, crepe-like pancakes rolled around a filling; žganci, similar to polenta; Kranjska klobasa, a Slovenian sausage; cevapi, grilled sausage with a blend of meats; and schnitzel, a variety of salads and more. Desserts include apple strudel, potica, lemon bars, crescent cookies and fresh fruit. goodmorninggooddaycafeil.com

Balmoral Restaurant – Campton Hills

Balmoral Restaurant is nestled in Campton Hills (Rick West)

You’ll feel like you just stepped into a restaurant in the Scottish Highlands when you visit Balmoral Restaurant in Campton Hills. Owned by Scotland native Colin Smith, Balmoral was named one of Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in the country in 2023. The restaurant serves afternoon tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays. The tea menu includes cakes, biscuits, shortbreads and more, with a wide variety of teas to choose from. Some highlights on the dinner menu include Aberfeldy Traditional Bangers and Mash, Musselburgh’s Fish and Chips, Dalkeith’s Pork Chops, traditional shepherd’s pie, a variety of seafood and steaks and much more. 40W099 Route 64, Campton Hills, west of St. Charles. balmoralrestaurant.com

Alice’s Corner – Aurora

Alice’s Corner is a locally owned Bolivian restaurant, serving authentic and homemade empanadas. Choose from chicken, cheese, steak and spinach empanadas, or enjoy entrees like Bife de Chorizo, Asado en Olla, Majadito and many other dishes. Desserts include flan, alfajores, cheesecake and more. 37 W. New York St., Aurora. alicescorner.com

Sushi Station – Elgin

You’ve likely never had sushi served quite like this, thanks to a refrigerated conveyor belt carrying sushi dishes. The restaurant serves hard-to-find seafood like sea urchin, fatty tuna, sea bass, flounder and king crab. Guests can select their food from the rotating sushi or order hot food from the kitchen. Some of the sushi rolls on the menu include Paradise, which is shrimp tempura, coconut flakes, tempura crumbs and avocado; Fire Crunch, featuring crab salad, shrimp tempura topped with spicy mayo, chili paste and tempura crumbs; Spicy Tuna and much, much more. 2486 N. Randall Road, Elgin. sushistation.us/elgin

Bea’s Wok n Roll – DeKalb

The sesame tofu entree from Bea's Wok n Roll is served with stir-fried noodles and a heap of veggies, mixed with a spicy sesame sauce.

Bea’s Wok n Roll has been a staple in DeKalb for more than 30 years, serving up authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Appetizers include pot stickers, crab Rangoon, satay, sesame spiced chicken wings and more; rolls include traditional egg rolls, chicken cheese rolls, spring rolls and others; entrees include spicy lemongrass chicken, spicy ginger chicken, Bea’s pad thai and a variety of stir-fry dishes. Visit Bea’s Wok n Roll Facebook page for more information. 1402 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Mousa Greek Taverna – Joliet

Classic authentic Greek and Mediterranean food are on the menu at this downtown Joliet establishment. Begin your meal with one of the many spreads accompanied by pita bread, including Tyrokafteri, feta cheese spread; Melitzanosalata, eggplant spread; or hummus, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Follow the spread with an appetizer such as saganaki, fried calamari or grilled octopus. Dinners include grilled lamb chops, a variety of kebabs, steaks, seafood and much more. 158 N. Chicago St., Joliet. mousagreektaverna.com

Thai Pavilion – DeKalb

You’ll find authentic Thai cuisine right in downtown DeKalb at Thai Pavilion. The menu is varied and vast, so the entire family can find something to suit their taste. Appetizers include satay, fried wonton, fish cakes and more; dinners include several curries, noodles, seafood, vegetarian dishes and chicken and steak specialties. Enjoy sweet sticky rice, banana sticky rice, mango sticky rice or mochi ice cream for dessert. Thai Pavilion offers dine-in lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. 251 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. thaipavilionskokie.com/indexHome.php

Norway Store – Sheridan

It’s a store, gas station, cafe and more! The historic Norway Store has specialized in Scandinavian gifts and goods, going all the way back to 1848. The family-owned shop offers more than 70 varieties of seafood, exotic meats, baked goods and other items. The popular Norwegian buffet is served the first Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norway Cafe is open for dine-in breakfast and lunch with the full menu on Mondays and Saturdays; hot sandwiches are available to-go on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and broasted chicken and smoked ribs are offered on Thursdays. Enjoy the breakfast buffet every Sunday. The full menu also includes burgers, soups, salads and many other choices. 3654 N. Illinois Route 71, Sheridan. thenorwaystore.com

Expressly Leslie – Woodstock

Expressly Leslie serves vegetarian dishes with Middle Eastern flair. It highlights falafel, Mediterranean grilled cheese, baba ghanoush, wraps, salads and vegan pizza as well as homemade cookies and strawberry vanilla cupcakes for dessert. If you’re looking for an afternoon snack or pick-me-up, check out the smoothie menu or try a hummus, falafel or grape leaves snack portion. All food is freshly prepared onsite. 110 S. Johnson St., Woodstock. expresslylesliewoodstock.com