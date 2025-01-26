The Barricade Boys to perform hits from musicals, opera, pop at McAninch Arts Center

The Barricade Boys are returning to the McAninch Arts Center, located on the campus of College of DuPage, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. (Photo provided by the McAninch Arts Center)

According to a news release from the MAC, the show is back by popular demand.

“After last year’s concert I was deluged by MAC fans saying The Barricade Boys were the best thing they’d ever seen on the MAC stage and pleading with me to bring them back…so we did,” Diana Martinez, director of the MAC, said in the news release.

The Barricade Boys feature four award-winning vocalists – Scott Garnham, Kieran Brown, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield, all “Les Misérables” alumni – performing a music mix ranging from pop to opera.

Between them, The Barricade Boys have an impressive list of West End credits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Wicked,” “Billy Elliot,” “The Book Of Mormon,” “The Sound Of Music,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Phantom Of The Opera” and more.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd, Glen Ellyn, on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets are $60-$70. For tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.