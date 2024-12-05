Geneva’s FoxFire celebrates 21 years, rolls out new menu items

Chef K.C. Gulbro (left) and his late father, Curt Gulbro of FoxFire restaurant in downtown Geneva. (Photo provided by FoxFire)

FoxFire is celebrating 21 years in business in downtown Geneva this month, marking over two decades of serving award-winning dishes and creating memorable dining experiences.

Chef K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire Restaurant and Copper Fox event venue and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef®, said this anniversary is especially meaningful as the restaurant honors the memory of Curt Gulbro, K.C.‘s father and co-owner.

To honor Curt’s legacy, FoxFire invites patrons and visitors to join in a series of special events this holiday season, including the Geneva Christmas Walk Dec. 6, a beloved tradition where shops and restaurants feature festive specials to get the town in the holiday spirit. FoxFire will be participating with seasonal cheer, delicious dishes and a nod to the legacy that helped shape its success.

As part of the festivities, FoxFire’s ‘First Fridays’ will also continue, offering happy hour specials from 4-6 p.m. with a mouthwatering treat of Alaskan King Crab legs. Guests can also enjoy the live performance of Jason Sturmon from Junkyard Grove.

FoxFire in Geneva is adding new items to its menu in December. (Photo provided by FoxFire. )

FoxFire is also rolling out some new menu additions. Enjoy the restaurant’s au gratin potatoes; Forager’s risotto, which features Angus beef short ribs served with mushroom truffle risotto; Toscana scallops, which are seared scallops with red pepper risotto; bourbon apple chops, a 14-ounce pork chop topped with bourbon apple glaze and roasted apples; walnut salmon, a sweet and spicy walnut crusted salmon; Bang Bang chicken and a crispy cauliflower appetizer of cauliflower drizzled with garlic truffle sauce and parmesan cheese.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, FoxFire is offering a gift card special in December where online gift cards are 20% off or get $20 free with every $100 gift card purchase in-house.

For more information, visit www.FoxFireGeneva.com and www.Copper-Fox.com.