Kendall County filled with charming local boutiques for holiday shopping

For gifts that are unique, fun, special and meaningful look no further than the incredible small businesses in the community.

From comics to chocolate, silly socks and edgy fashion looks there is sure to be something for everyone on your list. Consider the gift of an experience together and do-it-yourself or a gift card, available online and in store, supports the local business and lets the recipient explore and wander a new location. Shopping local really does make a difference, keeping the dollars in the community and supporting that small business’s big dreams.

Blooming Succulents Studio

52 N. Adams St., Oswego

bloomingsucculents.com

Blooming Succulents Studio is located at 52 N. Adams St., Oswego. (Photo provided by Blooming Succulents Studio. )

Give a gift of time together at one of the many Do It Yourself workshops and classes at Blooming Succulents Studio, which just marked its second anniversary this fall. In addition to the drop-in Succulent Bar where customers can get crafty picking out a pot and plant the studio hosts classes and workshops each month featuring easy-to-follow instructions to create beautiful pieces. This holiday season make a ornamental plant holder and create a piece with orchids. Subscriptions and gift cards are available online and in person. The shop also takes reservations to host parties, company events and the bridal and baby showers too.

Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa

472 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

yorkville.earthwisepet.com

Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa is located at 472 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. (Photo provided by Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa. )

Having just celebrated the shop’s one year anniversary in Yorkville, this pet destination is truly a one-stop shop, offering an array of cat and dog foods, pet grooming services and there’s even some cute pet home décor. Pet food offerings including kibble, fresh and frozen foods and all foods and treats have been reviewed by the store’s nutrition team. The pet treats at the chew bar are organic, with no preservatives or dyes. Gift cards are available making it a great place to shop for someone who loves their pets like family. On Dec. 15 the shop is hosting a free pet photos with Santa, asking participants to make a donation to a local pet rescue center.

Graham Cracker Comics

624 W. Center St., Sandwich

grahamcrackers.com

Every week the team at Graham Cracker Comics in Sandwich unboxes 400 new comic titles and that means there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Sandwich location serves as a warehouse for the comic store and an office where each day loyal fans can stop in to pick up their ship-to-store orders. The local management team, comprised of Sandwich residents, help unbox, organize and distribute comics across the country and right in Sandwich. Shop the store’s online store for a millions of titles that cover several decades of comics or for the comic book enthusiast in your home, order a gift card to let them choose their favorites. There are also subscriptions for weekly and monthly comic distribution.

The Chocolate Shoppe

12700 US Hwy. 34, Plano

chocolate-shoppe.com

The Chocolate Shoppe is located at 12700 US Hwy. 34, Plano. (Photo provided by The Chocolate Shoppe. )

With more than 200 candies and confections there is something for everyone with English toffee, fudge, popcorn, jumbo rice crispy treats, and holiday favorites including candy canes, peppermint bark and cocoa bombs. There are more than 30 flavors of truffles as well as chocolate covered fruits, nuts and dried candies too. With such a sweet variety of treats its easy to see why The Chocolate Shoppe is a multi-year award winner for Best of the Fox in Kendall County. Gift sets start at $5, making it easy to check off everyone on the list from teachers to friends. Need a hostess gift, bring one of their chocolate platters. Plan your shopping, the Plano location open Thursday through Saturday, and the website has a full list where to find the chocolates and items available for ordering.

Me Tu Boutique Bella

24027 W. Lockport St., Unit 103, Plainfield

metuboutiquebella.com

Fashion is never dull in this boutique where new inventory arrives daily. With limited quantities, find a style to make your own, whether you are 15, 35 or 75. Stand out from the crowd in the fashions that evoke an edgy to glitzy look that will set you apart at a company party and other holiday functions this season. As for shopping, the accessories of hats, jewelry, handbags and shoes will make any fashion lover smile this season. A staple of downtown Plainfield for the past 11 years, the shop has a loyal community following. Check out the social media channels on Facebook and Instagram for daily dose of fashion in store.

Viva La Funny

145 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

vivalafunny.com

Silly socks, gourmet foods, fashion and home décor are all housed inside Viva La Funny. The family-business started as a pop-up shop eight years ago before moving to its home in Yorkville. The shop carries the Nora Fleming minis and Simply Southern too. From wacky and silly to downright cute, there’s such a large assortment, the website and social media pages are just a few of the ways to see what’s in stock. Follow their TikTok page for even more gift ideas this holiday season. With fun rewards for gourmet foods and sock purchases, there might even be a little gift to treat yourself.