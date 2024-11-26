‘Seasonal Lights’ to brighten Elmhurst stage

Lamar (Tony Lage, from left), Santa (Danny Glenn) and Emily (Kim Green) don't handle being stuck in an elevator on Christmas Eve very well in "Seasonal Lights" from WT Productions. (Photo provided by Carl Zeitler)

WT Productions’ “Seasonal” tradition has reached its seventh year, with something new this December, as it partners with GreenMan Theatre Troupe to present “Seasonal Lights” in Elmhurst.

The production is written, produced and directed by Debbi Dennison (Streamwood) and Carl Zeitler (Glen Ellyn), according to a news release. The cast features Dennison, Danny Glenn (Schaumburg), Kim Green (South Elgin), Tony Lage (West Chicago), Debbie Roberts (Lockport), Kate Roberts (Lockport), Laura Strojny (Algonquin), Julane Sullivan (Batavia), Bruce Worthel (St. Charles), Zeitler and Troy & Roy (their hometown is a mystery).

“Seasonal Lights” represents the first production in WT Productions’ second volume of “Seasonal” shows. The first volume of six shows all dealt with some aspect of a Christmas present: “Seasonal Ties,” followed by Bows, Wraps, Tags, Bags and Gifts. All of those productions were written, produced and directed by Dennison and Zeitler, the co-founders of WT Productions.

“I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished with these shows,” Dennison said in the release. “From day one, we have set out to show that the holidays can stir up a wide range of emotions and experiences. We still stand by that mission to present all sides … the good, the bad and the quirky.”

Zeitler added, “It’s so great to build to this point. We’ve always sought to grow, whether it’s improving as writers, continuing to add new actors to our ‘Seasonal’ ensemble, drawing more audience members that come back the following year, or working with different venues.”

The “Seasonal” shows started in 2017 at various St. Charles venues over the years, and now head east to the Elmhurst stage.

“It feels like a homecoming to me since I performed in the first production GreenMan held in this location in 2008,” Zeitler said in the release. “I was also a board member there for six years. Community theater is truly that; who you … maintain connections with throughout theater circles matter. GreenMan has a tradition of superior productions and excellent volunteers, so I’m glad that we can partner with them on this production.”

“Working specifically with WT Productions is exciting because their ‘Seasonal’ plays are a known property to audiences,” GreenMan Board President Becca Easley said in the release. “We are able to bring our excellence in front of house and tech, with use of the space, and they are able to bring the high-quality production and the audience. Our audience that comes to see GreenMan shows will also get to see a special holiday show. This will be a great finale to our busy fall.”

“Seasonal Lights” is a new collection of six short plays that takes Christmas and the winter holidays and looks at them from different perspectives. Each play tells a different story, but elements of the first five plays come together in the finale in traditional “Seasonal” style. The show blends light comedy, dark comedy and drama to put a unique spin on this traditional time of year.

Dennison spoke about their signature-style “Seasonal” finales: “I feel like it’s one of the things that sets us apart from other holiday shows. It’s something we stumbled upon with the first season. The audience seemed to really like the concept, so we’ve stuck with the formula. It’s always like a fun puzzle to me to figure out how to intertwine the five different stories and create a new one.”

The short plays in the production start with “It’s a Suckful Life,” written and directed by Dennison and Zeitler. This parody of “It’s a Wonderful Life” deals with “Seasonal” mainstays Troy & Roy, who are Santa puppets. Roy is determined to prove to Troy that Christmas wouldn’t be the same without them. The second play is “Burnt Out,” written and directed by Dennison. A new worker is added to the Strand Christmas light team. Will they adapt or burn out? The first act ends with “Holiday Lowlights,” written and directed by Zeitler, which deals with a holiday therapist who conducts a group session with people who have issues with holiday stress.

Dr. Christmas (Debbie Roberts) lends a therapeutic ear to Santa Claus (Danny Glenn) in "Seasonal Lights" from WT Productions. (Photo provided by Carl Zeitler)

The second act opens with “Don’t Care for Santa,” written and directed by Dennison, in which Santa delivers presents on Christmas Eve under the watchful eye of his caregiver. The fifth play is “Stuck on Christmas Eve,” written and directed by Zeitler, in which audiences meet four people trapped in an elevator on Christmas Eve. The finale is titled “The Light of the Party,” and is written and directed by Dennison and Zeitler. A power outage and several uninvited guests derail a family’s Christmas Eve dinner.

“Seasonal Lights” is a fundraiser for GreenMan Theatre Troupe. The production runs the weekends of Dec. 6-8 and 13-15. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The GreenMan Theatre Troupe space is in the First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst at 232 S. York St. Free parking is available.

Tickets cost $25. People can reserve tickets at wtproductions2.weebly.com. Tickets also can be purchased on the date of the performance, if available, by cash or credit card. Given the intimate venue, the troupe recommends purchasing tickets in advance.

“Seasonal Lights” is Troy & Roy Recommended and appropriate for PG-13 audiences due to language and content, Zeitler and Dennison said.

“It’s rewarding to see it grow over the years,” Dennison said. “We have audience members that have made this part of their yearly holiday tradition. That just blows my mind. As long as we continue to have stories to tell, and a theater to tell them in, the show will continue on. I look forward to this every year. At the end of a long year, it truly is my ‘light.’”

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Seasonal Lights”

• WHERE: GreenMan Theatre Troupe space in First United Methodist Church of Elmhurst, 232 S. York St.

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8 and 15

• COST: $25

• INFORMATION: Reserve tickets at wtproductions2.weebly.com