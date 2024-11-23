Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to present ‘The Sparkle of the Season’ in Ottawa

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra continues its Diamond Anniversary celebration with a holiday performance, “The Sparkle of the Season,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Ottawa High School Auditorium, 211 E. Main St. (Photo provided by Norman Pellett)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra continues its diamond anniversary celebration with a holiday performance, “The Sparkle of the Season,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Ottawa High School Auditorium, 211 E. Main St.

This 75th season event promises to delight audiences with holiday classics and vibrant musical performances under the direction of IVSO conductor Daniel Sommerville, according to a news release from the orchestra.

Joining the IVSO for this concert are the Illinois Valley Community College Collegiate Choir and the Ottawa High School choirs, who will perform Shaw and Bennett’s “The Many Moods of Christmas” and selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” featuring soprano Jenilyn Roether. The concert also will showcase Michael W. Smith’s powerful “Glory Overture” and additional selections by the guest choirs.

The event will begin with a welcome address by Daniel Thomas, Illinois deputy director of tourism.

To continue the celebration, a post-concert event will be at Tangled Roots Brewing Co. in downtown Ottawa. As part of the partnership, Tangled Roots has crafted a lager called Maestro, infused with a hint of blood orange, to commemorate the IVSO’s 75th anniversary. Guests can purchase commemorative IVSO 75th anniversary beer steins at the concert.

“Celebrating 75 years of music and community is a truly remarkable achievement,” said Rich Crum, IVSO board vice president. “This season is not just a milestone for the orchestra but for the Illinois Valley as a whole. We are thrilled to share this celebration with our audience, and the partnership with Tangled Roots Brewing Co. is a perfect way to bring the community together.”

Tickets for “The Sparkle of the Season” are on sale. For tickets and more information, visit www.ivso.org

Daniel Sommerville (Photo provided by Rich Crum)