Shop Christmas in the Country Craft Show on Saturday in Crystal Lake

Shop handmade goods created by over 65 local crafters will be featured Saturday at the 44th annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show in Crystal Lake.

The 44th Annual Christmas in the Country Craft Show will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 pm Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Linda Yackle)

The craft show will run 8 a.m. to 2:30 pm Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Vendors will sell items that include baked goods, candy and art.

Raffle tickets will be on sale $4 each for a chance to win prizes, including two $1,000 cash prizes. Raffle tickets for a kids raffle “tree” filled with gift cards will also be sold for $2 per ticket. A food court also will be at the show.

Admission is $3. Check out more details here: elizabethannseton.org.

