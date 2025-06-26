Fireworks, parades for Fourth of July weekend in Kane County

Shaw Local file photo – Attendees gathered in Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles to watch the St. Charles July 4th Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The fireworks were launched from Langum Park for the first time. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Want to list your community event? Email event details to editorial@kanecountychronicle.com by June 30.

Kane County parks will fill with families and evening skies with booming displays during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

From live music and food trucks to pet parades and pie-eating contests, here is a list of Kane County happenings:

Aurora

When: July 3 - July 4; Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. July 3, parade at 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Various locations in Aurora

What: The City of Aurora will host its fireworks display on July 3, followed by a parade on July 4. The fireworks will launch from Veterans Island, north of RiverEdge Park. A red balloon will fly above the park to help guests find a good view ahead of the show.

Two viewing locations will open on either side of the Fox River. Attendees can watch the display from the train station lot, 233 N. Broadway on the east side, or from McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave. on the west side. Both locations will open at 6 p.m., featuring food trucks and music. DJ Suave Smooth will perform at the train station and DJ Pena in the park.

On Friday, the parade will step off at the intersection of Benton and Broadway Streets, proceed north on Broadway Street (Route 25) to Downer Place and west to Middle Avenue.

For more information, including parking details, visit the event webpage or contact the City of Aurora Community Events Division at 630-256-4776 or email Events@aurora.il.us.

Batavia

When: 5 to 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Engstrom Park, 360 Parkview Drive, Batavia

What: Batavia’s annual Fourth of July events will begin with Savor the Flavor at 5 p.m. in the park. More than a dozen vendors serving food, novelties, frozen treats and fair food will offer treats until 9:25 p.m. The Batavia Community Band will perform from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and cash for vendors. Sky Concert, the fireworks show, will run from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

For a full list of vendors and entertainment, visit the Batavia Fireworks Fund website.

Elburn

When: Grounds open at 7 p.m. July 12

Where: Lions Park at 500 Filmore St., Elburn

What: The Elburn Lions Club will launch a fireworks display at dusk. The park opens early, with concessions from two food tents. Attendees are prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages, but some drinks will be available for purchase in the park. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held on July 13.

For more details, visit the Elburn Lions Club’s Facebook page. For more information on vendors, parking and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Lions Club website.

Elgin

When: Various times July 4

Where: Various locations

What: The City of Elgin has a full slate of Fourth of July events, including a parade, pet parade, concert and fireworks display.

The parade will step off from Slade Avenue at 9 a.m. and proceed south on Douglas Avenue, ending at Highland Avenue near City Hall. The pet parade also begins at 9 a.m., stepping off from the NENA Butterfly Garden near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Ann Street. It will join the main parade and follow the same route. To register for the pet parade, complete the registration form on the city’s website at elginil.gov/1740/Fourth-of-July.

Evening Festivities begin at 5 p.m in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., featuring live music, food trucks, a pie-eating contest and more. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. The show is free, though VIP tickets are available for $25. Tickets can be purchased on the city’s website.

For a full list vendors, bands and parking locations, visit the event webpage, and for more information, contact specialevents@elginil.gov.

St. Charles

When: Festivities start at 4 p.m. July 4; parks open at dawn

Where: Langum Park, Seventh and Madison Avenues, and other locations

What: The City of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District will launch a fireworks display from Langum Park, with two public viewing areas offered at Langum and Mt. St. Mary parks. The display will be visible along the Fox River. According to the park district, optimal viewing is south of Main Street (Route 64) downtown. To help spectators plan their viewing location, a large red balloon will float at 1 p.m. above Langum Park. Wherever the balloon is visible is meant to signal optimal viewing locations for the fireworks show.

Ahead of the fireworks, the St. Charles Park District will host activities in Langum and Mt. St. Mary Parks. Both parks will open at dawn, and families are invited to bring their own tables and chairs. Food trucks and concessions will be on site at each location beginning at 4 p.m., with music from 6:30 until the fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

For more information, including parking and traffic, visit the city’s website.