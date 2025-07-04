Farnsworth House in Plano hosting evening of jazz and ‘breezy bites’

The Edith Farnsworth House, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Plano, invites the public to an evening on the lawn with “Live Beats & Breezy Bites” on Saturday, July 26.

This special event will feature a blend of music, culinary offerings, and art set against the backdrop of Mies van der Rohe’s glass house masterpiece, according to an announcement from the Edith Farnsworth House.

The evening will feature a performance by acclaimed guitarist Hans Luchs and a jazz quartet. Originally from Aurora, and now based in New York City, Luchs will present his distinctive sound, refined through performances at various venues from Chicago jazz clubs to major outdoor festivals, from the terrace of the Farnsworth House, according to the announcement.

“We are excited to welcome Hans Luchs to the Edith Farnsworth House for a homecoming concert,” Mayra Palafox, senior manager of public programs and interpretation at the Farnsworth House, said in the announcement.

“This event aligns with our commitment to integrating the arts within the unique natural and architectural environment of the site, offering an engaging and inspiring experience for attendees,” Palafox said.

Guests are invited to come early and walk through Edith Farnsworth House before the concert.

Tacos and beverages will be available for purchase from Two Partners Café, a Latino-owned local business, or attendees may bring their own picnic to enjoy on the grounds, according to the Edith Farnsworth House.

If you go

When: Saturday, July 26. Check-in: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. House walk-through: 2 to 3 p.m. Concert begins: 4 p.m.

Location: Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road, Plano

Admission: Advance ticket purchase is recommended (www.edithfarnsworthhouse.org), though walk-ins are welcome.

What to Bring: Lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and socks to wear in Farnsworth House.

“Live Beats & Breezy Bites” offers a perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy an evening of live music during golden hour at one of the world’s most significant architectural settings.