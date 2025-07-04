Festival 56 to open summer season with musical ‘Carrie’

The cast of Festival 56's "Carrie", opening Friday, July 11. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Festival 56 will open its summer 2025 season with eight performances of the musical “Carrie” beginning Friday, July 11, at The Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, July 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 13; Saturday, July 19; and Sunday, July 20.

Based on Stephen King’s debut novel, “Carrie” tells the story of a bullied high school outcast with a terrifying secret – her supernatural powers. The musical is intended for young adult audiences and older.

Tickets cost $33 for adults, $30 for seniors and $17 for students with ID. Tickets are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656, or at the box office Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Festival 56 is produced by the nonprofit Princeton Theater Group and features professional theater in central Illinois.