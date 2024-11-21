Holiday magic returns to St. Charles at Holiday Homecoming celebration

Garage 31 of North Aurora took first place in the business category at the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade on Nov. 25, 2023. The 2024 event is Nov. 30. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The holiday season will unofficially kick off in St. Charles at the annual Holiday Homecoming weekend, Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.

This two-day community event will feature an array of family-friendly activities to welcome the holiday season.

The Lighting of the Lights Ceremony will kick off the event at 5 p.m. Friday on the 1st Street Plaza. Enjoy complimentary roasted nuts, courtesy of Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, hear the sounds of holiday carols being sung by the St. Charles East and North High School Choirs, and witness the downtown become illuminated with the dazzling holiday lights.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, there will be a free showing of “The Grinch” at the Arcada Theatre starting at 10 a.m., with doors at 9 a.m. The Electric Christmas Parade will begin 5:30 p.m. at 6th Street and will travel down Main Street to conclude at 4th Avenue. This annual tradition will feature over 70 lighted entries, holiday music and an appearance from Santa Claus.

This year’s Grand Marshal for the Electric Christmas Parade is Jarrett Payton and family. Payton is a sports anchor on WGN, founder of The Jarett Payton Foundation, former NFL and CFL running back, and son of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.

Jarrett Payton and his family will serve as Grand Marshals of the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade Nov. 30, 2024. (Pictured Left to Right): Jaden (Son), Jarrett Payton, Trisha (Wife), Madison (Daughter) (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance. )

A special viewing area for the parade will be designated by the front parking lot at the St. Charles Municipal Center for those with mobility limitations. This area can be identified by the blue “Reserved Seating” signage.

Also taking place on Saturday is the St. Charles Holiday Shop Crawl. Sixteen participating shops will be offering special sales and promotions in honor of the event. Individuals will have the chance to win a Grand Prize Giveaway containing products from the participating shops. To find more information on the St. Charles Holiday Shop Crawl, visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com/shopcrawl. Many other businesses around town will also be having promotions during St. Charles Holiday Homecoming. To view sales and specials taking place, visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com/localspecials.

The kids can meet and take pictures with Santa Claus at Santa’s House every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be two festive photo opportunities throughout the holiday season, located on the 1st Street Plaza.

“We are excited for everyone to come out to this year’s Holiday Homecoming to help kick-off the holiday season as a community,” said St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki. “It’s the perfect opportunity to not only experience all the holiday festivities that will be taking place, but to visit and support our amazing St. Charles businesses, as well.”

To find more information on the 2024 St. Charles Holiday Homecoming, visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com.