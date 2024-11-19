Fox Valley Brass Band to bring ‘Peace, Light and Joy’ to Aurora concert

Fox Valley Brass Band is shown in a past concert. The 31-member band's next concert is "Peace, Light, and Joy!" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora. (Photo provided by Al Benson. )

Fox Valley Brass Band continues its 2024 concert series with “Peace, Light and Joy!” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora.

Victor Anderson will direct the 31-member band in familiar carols and holiday favorites. The music of David Popper, Steven Ponsford and others will be featured.

The band is part of Fox Valley Music Consortium, an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The FVMC is comprised of multiple professional and high level amateur performing groups, including several youth education programs, according to a news release.

In addition to Fox Valley Brass Band, member groups are Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz Big Band.

The public is invited. Parking is free. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For more information, call 630-891-2527 or visit foxvalleybrassband.org.

The church is located at 14 N. May St. in Aurora.