Four seasons of fun in the Starved Rock Country region

Starved Rock State Park, nestled along the picturesque Illinois River, is a year-round haven for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The colder weather is setting in, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a weekend or day in the outdoors.

Each season brings its own unique charm and opportunities for exploration. Embark on a journey through the four seasons at Starved Rock, highlighting just a few of the annual activities you can enjoy at this perennially popular park.

Winter: Eagle Watch Weekend and Frozen Waterfalls

While the landscape may be blanketed in snow and ice, Starved Rock remains a captivating destination throughout the winter months, offering unique experiences you won’t find during any other season.Eagle Watch Weekend every January is a highlight, bringing visitors together to observe majestic eagles as they soar over the Illinois River - a popular winter nesting site, located near the Starved Rock lock and dam. Don’t forget your binoculars and camera for this unforgettable experience. Visit the Starved Rock Lodge website for information on events, eagle-themed activities and opportunities to see rescued eagles up close and personal. The 2025 event is Jan. 25-26.

A Bald Eagle flies across the Illinois River near Water Street in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

As the temperatures drop, the park’s waterfalls freeze into stunning ice formations, creating a winter wonderland. For experienced climbers, Starved Rock offers thrilling ice climbing opportunities, but be sure to check safety guidelines and conditions before attempting this adventurous activity. Climbers are required to check-in with the park office before attempting a climb to ensure ice conditions are suitable. While only seasoned climbers should attempt such an activity, all guests with proper footwear are encouraged to make the icy hike down to the falls to see the climbers in person.

Spring: Wildflowers and Waterfalls

As winter begins to thaw, Starved Rock transforms into a vibrant tapestry of color and life. Spring is a magical time in the park, marked by the emergence of thousands of Virginia bluebells, blanketing the forest floor in shades of blue. These delicate, bell-shaped flowers create a breathtaking spectacle and are a must-see for any visitor. But the beauty doesn’t end there. Spring wildflowers, including trilliums, Dutchman’s breeches, and bloodroot, paint the landscape with their vibrant hues, offering a picturesque backdrop for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.

Bluebell flowers in Starved Rock State Park (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

Most of Starved Rock’s beautiful sandstone canyons produce waterfalls after periods of heavy rainfall, but St. Louis, LaSalle, French, Wildcat, Ottawa and Kaskaskia Canyons are considered to be among the best. St. Louis Canyon boasts the only spring-fed waterfall in the park, resulting in much longer falls, while LaSalle Canyon is the only one in the park you can walk behind while the waterfall is in action. The French canyon waterfall is conveniently located just a short 0.4 mile hike from the Visitor Center, while Wildcat is hands down the largest in the park, exceeding 70 feet in height.

Summer: Guided Hikes and Cool Cruises

When the summer sun shines brightly, Starved Rock becomes a hub of excitement and activity, offering a wide range of guided hikes, trolley tours, and serene water cruises. Guided hikes, led by knowledgeable naturalists, which depart from the Starved Rock Lodge, taking guests through the park’s diverse ecosystems, offering insights into its rich history, geology, and natural wonders along the way. Tickets also include a lunch and souvenir bag.

Enjoy a summer hike at Starved Rock State Park (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

If you’re looking to beat the heat, while still savoring the park’s natural beauty, consider booking a trolley tour or water cruise. These guided experiences provide a leisurely way to explore the park and surrounding environment with the added bonus of A/C or cool river breeze, offering a tranquil escape from the summer heat.

Fall: Fall Colors and Haunted Hikes

Autumn arrives at Starved Rock with a blaze of color as the leaves of oak, maple, and hickory trees transform the landscape into a vibrant tapestry of red, orange, and yellow. Fall is the perfect time to explore the park’s breathtaking scenery and delve into its haunted history. Visitors from state’s around flock to take photos of Starved Rock’s stunning foliage and walk along leaf-covered trails that crunch with every footstep.

The beauty of autumn is on full display in Starved Rock Park. (Photo provided by Starved Rock State Park)

Hiking along the trails, especially along the bluffs and canyons, offers unparalleled views of this natural spectacle. The annual Fall Colors Weekend is a must-attend event, featuring guided hikes and breathtaking vistas. For those seeking a different kind of thrill, Starved Rock offers haunted hikes that delve into the park’s eerie history - featuring appearances by ghosts of the past. These special hikes book up fast, so be sure to follow the official Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Park Facebook page for more information.