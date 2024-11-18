‘The Four Phantoms in Concert’ to bring music of iconic Broadway show to College of DuPage theatre

The McAninch Arts Center presents “The Four Phantoms in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Veteran “Phantom of the Opera” singers Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan, who cumulatively have performed the iconic Phantom role more than 6,000 times, celebrate the music of Broadway and more, according to a news release from the theatre.

The show provides a non-stop, roller coaster ride of emotional highs and lows from the jovial buddy song “Old Friends” to the solemn soul-gripping “Bring Him Home” and includes a stunning finale paying tribute to “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Collectively, Barrett, Cudia, D’ Ambrosio and Sheehan have graced stages around the world from Germany to London to Toronto and across the U.S. in cities including New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

According to the release, Barrett has entertained millions of fans around the world from the stages of Broadway, the West End, concert halls, recording studios and television.

Cudia holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” and Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” on Broadway. A lyric tenor, he proudly made his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Curly in their production of “Oklahoma!”

D’Ambrosio is best known for his impressive portrayal of the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.” Affectionately known as the “Iron Man of the Mask,” D’Ambrosio held the title of “The World’s Longest-Running Phantom” for more than a decade.

Sheehan, a native of Dublin, Ireland, has performed the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera” to critical acclaim both on Broadway and in Toronto.

Kaley Ann Voorhees, who played the role of Christine in the Broadway production, joins them as a special guest.

Their most recent album, “The Four Phantoms in Concert—Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below” was released in March 2024 on Broadway Records. All four Phantoms, plus soloist Voorhees, were featured in a PBS special broadcast “The Four Phantoms in Concert” this past summer.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets are $59-$69. To order or for more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The McAninch Box Office is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and two hours prior to performance.