Holiday productions take center stage in Aurora, Joliet, Oswego, Sandwich

"The Nutcracker" will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Dec. 1-2, 2024. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Shopping, wrapping, cooking, baking—this time of year is filled with what can sometimes feel like endless to-dos. Take a break (and a seat) to bask in the beauty, the wonder and even the hilarity of the season with one or more of these holiday productions.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Sweater

Various times, Thursday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 23

Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

www.paramountaurora.com

No need for forced joviality at this holiday must-do. Second City’s annual holiday revue is ready to roast the many trappings of the season, be they tired traditions, awkward family gatherings or the obligatory office party. The quick-witted performers of this famed comedy troupe will take to the stage with songs, sketches and, of course, improv. Due to adult language and content, this show is recommended for those 18 years and older. Children under 11 will not be permitted.

Holiday Radio Play

7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org

Experience the classic story of a curmudgeon who discovers the spirit of Christmas in a whole new way as Oswego’s Limelight Theatre Company presents “A Christmas Carol” in the style of a radio play. In this original adaptation, actors and foley artists—those responsible for creating and amplifying the everyday sounds necessary for such productions—will put on a show that transports audiences back to the time when families tuned into the radio for their favorite holiday tales.

Limelight offers acting opportunities for both children through adults, with auditions for “A Christmas Carol” taking place December 5-6. For details, visit www.limelighttheatrecompany.org.

Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14

2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15

Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.,

Sandwichwww.indianvalleytheatre.com

A child’s question to a newspaper editor is the inspiration behind this production. When eight-year-old Virginia O. Hanlon asks Ed Mitchell of the New York Sun if there is indeed a Santa Claus, the answer is an affirmation for all ages as it speaks to the power of belief and of the magic that fills the Christmas season.

Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet

Rialto Square Theatre is pulling out all the stops this holiday season with shows that range from festive favorites to those showcasing feats of astonishing agility. Still others are tailor-made for couples seeking to enjoy an evening of live music in a beautiful setting.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, audiences will be transported to the opulent fairytale world of The Nutcracker as Chicago Festival Ballet dancers—many of whom are local to the area—outfitted in exquisite costumes twirl and twist before ornate sets.

Jazzy holiday hits will fill the theatre’s elaborately decorated Esplanade Dec. 2-4. Featuring musical group, the Nova Soul Quartet, A Merry Little Soiree will also include a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local Bishops Hill Winery for each twosome in attendance.

One of the most thrilling offerings to grace Rialto’s stage will be Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on Friday, Dec. 6. Musicians, singers and top circus performers will dazzle in a production filled with holiday music and gravity-defying acrobatics.

“The whole show is a spectacle for the eyes,” said Shane Richards, director of marketing services for Rialto.