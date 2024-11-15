Elmhurst’s GreenMan Theatre Troupe to present ‘The Cover of Life’ about World War II era

Elmhurst’s GreenMan Theatre Troupe’s will present “The Cover of Life,” a play filled with charm, humor, heartache and hope based on the true-life story of three sisters-in-law living with their husbands’ mother while their men serve in World War II.

The play opens Friday, Nov. 15 and run weekends through Nov. 24.

Tickets for R.T. Robinson’s “The Cover of Life” are $20 for adults and $15 for children/seniors (65+). Tickets can be purchased at https://ticketpeak.co/GMTT/events, or at the door prior to each performance, if the show is not sold out.

According to a news release, set in rural Louisiana, “The Cover of Life” largely centers around a trio of brides – Tood, Weetsie and Sybil – each married to a Cliffert brother. A local news article about these young wives attracts the attention of American magazine magnate Henry Luce. He decides to feature them in a Life Magazine article on the magazine’s cover and assigns war correspondent Kate Miller to the story. Though Miller views doing a “women’s piece” as a career setback, she accepts her first cover story and embarks on a greater journey than she anticipates. Kate’s perspective shifts during her week with the Cliffert women, challenging her urban attitudes and confronting her own vulnerabilities in a male-dominated world.

GreenMan Theatre’s performance space is located at First United Methodist Church, 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Note: There is a mature content warning for “The Cover of Life” as the show contains subject matter and loud noises that may be distressing for some audience members. For more information, go to greenmantheatre.org/the-cover-of-life or contact GreenMan Theatre’s box office at 630-464-2646.

In its 21st season, GreenMan Theatre Troupe is a non-profit 501[c]3 whose mission is to provide a source of cultural enrichment and pride for the community by presenting diverse, quality productions and providing opportunities for personal growth in the theatrical arts. GreenMan has been presenting plays in Elmhurst since being founded in 2003. Past productions include “Dracula,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Doubtful Abbey.”