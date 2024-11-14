Time Warp Express Trolley Adventure to Save Santa returns to Volo Museum

Two of Volo Museum’s “Molly Trolleys” stop amid Christmas lights and a full-sized Jupiter train to let riders search for clues to find Santa. Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming Jolly Trolley Adventures. (Photos provided by Jim Wojdyla. )

The Volo Museum will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland as the Time Warp Express Trolley Adventure to Save Santa kicks off Friday, Nov. 22, and runs through Monday, Dec. 30.

This event transforms the traditional Santa meet and greet and Christmas light show into a “one-of-a-kind experience” that includes dozens of professional actors, photo opportunities, full-sized trolleys and trackless trains, audio-visual enhancements, custom parody songs and an “over-the-top surprise ending” that ties in perfectly with the Volo Museum brand, the museum said in a news release.

“The holiday season is always filled with the usual activities,” marketing director Jim Wojdyla said. “We wanted to create a memorable and exciting experience for all ages, unlike anything people have ever seen.”

Santa’s elves welcome guests with free hot cocoa and cookies. Other holiday treats, drinks, hot cider, coffee and adult beverages are also available for purchase. After a photo op with Santa, visitors are entertained by the elves’ comedic antics and holiday sing-alongs.

Shortly after demonstrating a new invention to help Santa deliver toys around the world faster, the device unexpectedly makes him vanish. The elves help visitors aboard the Time Warp Express (either enclosed trolleys or trackless trains) and guide them as they travel through a variety of dimensions, gathering clues in hopes of saving Santa. The 35-acre tour is filled with animated light displays, full-sized trains, a helicopter, Ice Age animals and dinosaurs. The tour finale includes a surprising plot twist and photo opportunity.

“We were very happy with the show last year, but I wanted to make sure we added more this year to enhance the experience,” museum director Brian Grams said. “Our goal is to create something special that quickly becomes a holiday tradition for many families and friends.”

The entire experience lasts about two hours. Seating for the tours is limited to the number of seats on the trolleys and trackless trains. Though the vehicles are enclosed, guests are advised to dress warmly, as part of the experience, though sheltered, is outdoors.

“We’re so excited to show everyone our improvements to this year’s show,” Wojdyla said. “Last year’s shows completely sold out, and the majority of this year’s tickets are already sold, so pre-purchasing to guarantee a seat is very important.”

Tickets are available online at VOLOFUN.com under the “Narrated Rides” tab. The cost is $29.95 per person. Children 4 years old and under are free, but must sit on a lap during the ride portion of the show (limit one child per lap). Each Time Warp Express purchase is also followed by an instant email with a discount code for $5 off any museum admission ticket. Tickets are non-refundable, but time slots can be exchanged with 72 hours notice.

Shows start on Nov. 22 and run every Friday and Saturday through Christmas at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Following Christmas Day, a “post-Christmas” adventure runs daily from Dec. 26 through 30.

“Our Halloween and Christmas tours have been wonderful new attractions for the museum,” Grams said. “But we’re not stopping there. We’re working on many more exciting, themed tours for the spring and summer next year.”

Event tickets are valid only for the Time Warp Express/Jolly Trolley Adventure. While Grams Central Station will be open for ticket holders, the rest of the museum complex at 27582 Volo Village Road – including the Titanic Exhibit and Jurassic Gardens – closes at 5 p.m. daily.