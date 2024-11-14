Best live music venues in northern Illinois

RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora was voted One of the Best Music Venues in the Kane County Best of the Fox 2024 contest. (Thomas J King)

Northern Illinois is a gem for music lovers, boasting a diverse range of venues that cater to a variety of tastes. From historic theaters to modern clubs, the region offers a thriving live music scene that continues to attract both local and national acts.

To find out where to catch the best concerts in Kane, McHenry, and DeKalb counties, and in the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley, and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the best live music venues, as voted on by audiences. Click on the venue’s website for more information and a lineup of upcoming performances.

KANE COUNTY

BEST MUSIC VENUE: EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora

ONE OF THE BEST: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST MUSIC VENUE: The Vixen, 1206 N. Green St., McHenry

ONE OF THE BEST: Winestock Market & Lounge, 136 Cass St., Woodstock

ONE OF THE BEST: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

BEST MUSIC VENUE: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: DeKalb Municipal Band, Hopkins Park Bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa

BEST MUSIC VENUE: Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1525 Water St., Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: Bear Island, Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica

ONE OF THE BEST: Bulldogs Bar, 201 E. Walnut St., Oglesby