La Salle’s Celebration of Lights returns Monday, 5k set Sunday

For those waiting all year to experience the twinkle and ambiance of holiday lights, look no farther than Monday for the opening of the City of La Salle’s Celebration of Lights.

The festive light displays will be showcased in a drive-thru for the public to enjoy at Rotary Park at 2845 E. 5th Rd. in La Salle.

New this year, attendees also can view the lights by registering for a carriage ride for $25 a person or $175 for the entire wagon (up to 10 riders). The carriage will run for three weeks; Nov. 12, 14, 19, 21 and 26 with limited time slots available. For more information visit the website at https://www.ivaced.org/carriage-rides.

Those who wish to get a sneak peek at the display can register for the 5k “Run Run Rudolph Walk and Run” on Sunday, Nov. 10. The Fun Run begins at 5:30 p.m. Participants will sign in and register at the La Salle-Peru High School Sports Complex at 2970 Chartres St. There will be no parking available at Rotary Park. The first shuttle will leave the sports complex at 4:45 p.m. and the final shuttle will leave at 7:30 p.m. The final shuttle from the park returning to the L-P Sports Complex will be at 8:30 p.m. The first 500 runners or walkers to register will receive the first commemorative event ornament sponsored by OSF HealthCare.

The City of La Salle’s Celebration of Lights display will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 to Jan. 1 with special hours the week of Christmas from 5 to 10 p.m.

Also kicking off will be Shaw Local Radio’s Christmas station on 106.1 FM. The radio station will play around-the-clock holiday hits and partners with the Celebration of Lights.