5 Things to Do: Christmas events begin in the Illinois Valley with the lighting of Rotary Park in La Salle

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Run, Run Rudolph: The second annual fun run/walk through the Celebration of Lights is scheduled for Sunday at Rotary Park in La Salle. The event is free. Donations are accepted. No vehicles will be allowed at Rotary Park during the event. Catch the shuttle from the La Salle-Peru High School Sports Complex, 2970 Chartres St., La Salle. Shuttles will depart from the sports complex beginning at 4:45 p.m. To take part in the fun run, be there by 5:30. The fun run begins at 5:30 p.m., with walkers moving at their own pace at any point afterward. Shuttles will continuously transport visitors to and from the park. The final shuttle from the complex out to Rotary Park will be at 7:30 p.m. The final shuttle from the park returning back to the sports complex will be at 8:30 p.m. Registration will be available at the sports complex Sunday. Shaw Local Radio’s 106.1 – The Christmas Station also will launch its 24-hour holiday programming.

2. “Letters from Home”: The Ottawa Concert Association will be honoring local veterans at 7 p.m. Friday with a special performance of “Letters from Home” onstage at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. “Letters from Home” is a classic USO-style show with a witty, modern edge featuring high-energy singing and dancing, the concert association said. The performance features Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann honoring artists spanning several decades such as Frank Sinatra, the Andrews Sisters, Vera Lynn, the Nicholas Brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many others. The association has performed 1,000-plus shows across the world, including a full 50-states tour, singing at the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, and entertaining Battle of the Bulge veterans in Belgium. For ticket information, call Beth at 815-228-6474. Interested veterans should call the Ottawa American Legion Post 33 at 815-993-3956 or Ottawa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2470 at 815-503-2427. A limited number of complimentary tickets for veterans are available.

3. “Misery”: The show will be presented Friday through Sunday and again from Nov. 15 to 17 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. This production is a stage adaptation of the captivity story penned by horror master Stephen King. “Misery” was a bestselling novel for King, became a hit film starring Kathy Bates and James Caan and, although less well-known, became a 2015 stage production that starred Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf in its inaugural run. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $17 each, and may be bought by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets also can be bought online by visiting stage212.org.

4. St. Michael School Family Festival: Attend the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School, 410 S. Park St., Streator, for games, face-painting/hair tinsel, raffle baskets, carriage rides, a cake walk and a photo booth. There also will be authentic tacos, popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs, soda and water for purchase.

5. Rusty Halo Snowman Express Market: Jewelry, artwork and seasonal decor are among the items featured, with more than 30 vendors showcasing their creations. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 3277 E. 18th Road, Ottawa.

