5 Things to Do: Tribute to drag-racing legend, Veterans Day programs in the Sauk Valley

1. Tribute to Arnie “The Farmer” Beswick: The Morrison Historical Society invites the community to honor hometown drag-racing legend Arnie Beswick on Saturday, Nov. 9. The celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park St., Morrison. Those who own fan gear are encouraged to wear it. There will be a program followed by refreshments. Items will be available to buy, including the biography “Arnie ‘The Farmer’ Beswick” by Dean Fait. Beswick memorabilia will be set up to view and, if the weather permits, one or two of Beswick’s dragsters will be on-site. To get to the church, take Route 30 into Morrison, turn south onto Genesee Street, proceed to East South Street and turn left. Proceed two blocks to the parking lot behind Ebenezer Reformed Church. Church entry is convenient via automatic doors and an elevator to the upper floor.

2. Sterling Veterans Day program: Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium, 19 E. Miller Road, Sterling. The keynote speaker will be former U.S. Navy Corpsman Raymond Torres, whose Vietnam War service during the brutal 77-day siege of Khe Sanh was featured in the 2011 History Channel documentary “Vietnam in HD.”

3. Polo Veterans Day program: A Veterans Day program will be from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Centennial Elementary School Gymnasium, Polo. Becky (Grobe) Davis will be the guest speaker. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m.

4. Love Lights the Way to Hometown Holidays: Rock Falls invites you to experience the magic of its 37th annual Hometown Holidays from Nov. 21 to 23. Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in the Rock Falls Christmas Walk, a key Hometown Holidays event. To become part of the festivities, call the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500 or visit the website at rockfallschamber.com. Thursday, Nov. 21, will feature Holiday Bingo at the Rock Falls American Legion. Prizes to be given are valued between $50 and $250, and there will be a jackpot prize of over $1,000 in local gift cards. Doors open at 4 p.m.; games start at 6 p.m. The Love Light Ceremony at the Love Light Tree will be Friday, Nov. 22. Join this candlelit ceremony to honor loved ones, with names read aloud. Names can be submitted for $5 at the Rock Falls Library or online. Rock Falls’ Uptown Christmas Walk also will be Nov. 22. Enjoy free treats, activities and giveaways, meet Santa, visit the petting zoo and end the evening with a chance to win $1,000. Grinch dodgeball will be Saturday, Nov. 23, at Rock Falls Middle School. Children ages pre-kindergarten through seventh grade will battle the Grinch with the help of local mascots and holiday characters. The first 100 children registered receive a free goody bag.

5. Organ concert at St. Paul Lutheran: An organ concert will be performed by Ross Jallo at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 421 N. Peoria Ave., Dixon. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Lutheran Outdoor Ministry Center in Oregon. Refreshments will be served after the concert.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.