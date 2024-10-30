5 Things to Do in Will County: Mega Music Rummage Sale

The University of St. Francis will host its annual Mega Music Rummage Sale on Saturday at its St. Clare campus, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

1. Flatbed Fords: 7 p.m., Friday, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St., Lockport. Eagle tribute band. $15. For tickets and more information about the event, call 815-582-1306 or visit roxylockport.com. For more information about Flatbed Fords, visit flatbedfords.com.

2. Christmas at Encore... Celebrate in Style!: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Encore Resale Shop, 710 Cedar Crossings Drive, New Lenox. Seasonal home decor and accessories, decorated Christmas trees, gift baskets, linens, glassware, table ware, clothing and jewelry. Many gift ideas are less than $10. All proceeds benefit Silver Cross Hospital. Free admission. For more information, call 815-300-7642.

3. Mega Music Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, University of St. Francis St. Clare campus, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet. Used and collectible music and memorability, including vinyl LPs and 45s, cassettes, 8-tracks, reel-to-reel tapes, VHS tapes, Blu Rays, 4Ks and DVDs, sheet music, music books, comic books, professional and home audio equipment and working instruments. Proceeds support the educational mission of WCSF-FM 88.7. Stream the station from anywhere at listen.streamon.fm/wcsf.

4. A Very Rialto Christmas: Making Merry Music: Nov. 26. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. and a concert at 7 p.m., Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. For tickets and more information, visit RialtoSquare.com/holidays.

5. 2024 Santa Shuffle 5k & 1-mile Jingle Jog: 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 8, The Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Winter hat with every race registration. Post-race party featuring food, alcoholic beverages and hot chocolate. Special appearances by seasonal characters. Overall prizes and prizes by age group, men and women. Hosted by Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry in partnership with the Joliet Park District. To register and for more information, visit jolietchamber.chambermaster.com.

