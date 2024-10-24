5 Things to Do: HOWLaween Yoga, magic show and dinner and more in Kane County

Janet Parker of Elburn gets a fresh lemonade/ice tea drink from Nely Robles of Java Plus at the Geneva French Market on Sunday, June 16, 2024. On every Sunday through November 2024, individuals can attend the Geneva French Market in the parking lot of the Metra Station in downtown Geneva. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. HOWLaween Weekend at Zen Loft Collective Featuring Yoga with Puppies: From 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, there will be yoga classes with puppies at Zen Loft Collective, at 103 E. Wilson St., Second Floor in Batavia. Each class will be 30 minutes and will feature dressed-up dogs in honor of Halloween. Kids are welcome. Dogs will be available for adoption. Classes are $12. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/howlaween-weekend-at-zen-loft-collective-featuring-yoga-with-puppies/2024-10-26/.

2. ROCK ‘N RAVIOLI: Magic and Mischief Dinner and Magic Show, Halloween Style: At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, there will be a magic show and dinner event at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Dinner will be served between 6:30 and 8 p.m., and a cash bar will be available. Dinner options include a Charlie Chaplin Dinner, parmesan crusted whitefish served with vegetables, potatoes, salad and bread and gnocchi with vodka sauce, salad and bread. The magic show will begin at 8 p.m. The show’s magician, Zack Percell of TNZ Magic, is a full-time professional entertainer that uses visual magic, comedy, mentalism, escape artistry and sleight-of-hand during his shows. Tickets are $70 a person, which includes tax and gratuity. For more information, visit arcadalive.com/event/rock-n-ravioli-magic-mischief-dinner-magic-show-2/.

3. Indoor Market: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Indoor Markets will return to Grainology Brewstillery, at 131 Flinn St., Suite C, in Batavia. These markets will occur from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday beginning Nov. 2, through mid-May 2025. There will be fresh greens, gourmet mushrooms, meats, eggs, baked goods, hot sauces, honey and more available for purchase. Vendors must grow, harvest or produce at least 75 percent of products. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/indoor-market-3/2024-11-02/.

4. Craft Fair: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, there will be a craft fair in Bethany Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall. Admission is free, and there will be handmade crafts, baked goods, raffle items and lunch available. The church is located at 8 S. Lincoln St., in Batavia. For more information, visit bethanybatavia.org/craft-fair.html.

5. Geneva French Market: On Sundays through November, individuals can attend the Geneva French Market in the parking lot of the Metra Station in downtown Geneva. Attendees can purchase fresh produce, fine textiles, fresh baked goods and unique gifts. This market takes place every Sunday from May through September. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/events/geneva-french-market.

