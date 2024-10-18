October is National Pizza Month: Here are some award-winning pizzerias to check out

October is National Pizza Month, which means it’s the perfect time to indulge in your favorite cheesy, saucy pie. Whether you prefer classic pepperoni or adventurous toppings, thin crust or deep dish, there’s a pizza out there to satisfy every craving.
To find out where to get the best slice in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox Valley, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated pizza spots in 2024, as voted by audiences.
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST
BEST PIZZA – DEEP DISH
BEST: Dough Brothers Pizzeria, 20 W. Benson Ave., Cortland
ONE OF THE BEST: Giordano’s, 1840 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore
ONE OF THE BEST: Rosati’s Sycamore, 630 Plaza Drive, #4, Sycamore
BEST PIZZA – THIN CRUST
BEST: Sam’s Pizza, 526 E. State St., Sycamore
ONE OF THE BEST: Dough Brothers Pizzeria, 20 W. Benson Ave., Cortland
ONE OF THE BEST: Pizza Villa, 824 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb
BEST OF THE FOX VALLEY
BEST PIZZA – DEEP DISH
BEST: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles
ONE OF THE BEST: Nemec Brothers, 317 W. State St., Geneva
ONE OF THE BEST: Nancy’s Pizza, 1772 S. Randall Road, #200, Geneva
BEST PIZZA – THIN CRUST
BEST: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles
ONE OF THE BEST: Bootlegger’s Bar, Grill & Pizza, 103 Main St., Maple Park
ONE OF THE BEST: Nemec Brothers, 317 W. State St., Geneva
BEST PIZZA
BEST: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville
ONE OF THE BEST: Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville
ONE OF THE BEST: Riverside Pizza & Pub, 1100 Douglas Road, Oswego
BEST PIZZA
BEST: La Pizza Via, 914 IL Route 22, Fox River Grove
ONE OF THE BEST: Foxhole Tap and Pizzeria, 3308 W. Elm St., McHenry
ONE OF THE BEST: Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company, 13 W. Main St., Cary
BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY
BEST PIZZA
BEST: Peru Pizza House, 102 4th St., Peru
ONE OF THE BEST: Alfano’s Little Sicily, 115 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley
ONE OF THE BEST: Bianchi’s Pizza, 607 La Salle St., Ottawa