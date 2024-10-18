October is National Pizza Month: Here are some award-winning pizzerias to check out

Dough Brothers Pizzeria was named one of the finest pizza places in DeKalb County by readers in 2024.

October is National Pizza Month, which means it’s the perfect time to indulge in your favorite cheesy, saucy pie. Whether you prefer classic pepperoni or adventurous toppings, thin crust or deep dish, there’s a pizza out there to satisfy every craving.

To find out where to get the best slice in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox Valley, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated pizza spots in 2024, as voted by audiences.

BEST PIZZA – DEEP DISH

BEST: Dough Brothers Pizzeria, 20 W. Benson Ave., Cortland

ONE OF THE BEST: Giordano’s, 1840 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Rosati’s Sycamore, 630 Plaza Drive, #4, Sycamore

BEST PIZZA – THIN CRUST

BEST: Sam’s Pizza, 526 E. State St., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: Dough Brothers Pizzeria, 20 W. Benson Ave., Cortland

ONE OF THE BEST: Pizza Villa, 824 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

KANE COUNTY

BEST PIZZA – DEEP DISH

A grandma pizza – the type a traditional Italian grandma in New York would make in her own oven with a square pan. Nemec Brothers Pizzeria, 317 W. State St., Geneva offers New York style pizza, as well as a grandma pizza. The pie which is made with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, oregano, basil, parmesan and olive oil. (Photo provided by Brett Nemec)

BEST: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Nemec Brothers, 317 W. State St., Geneva

ONE OF THE BEST: Nancy’s Pizza, 1772 S. Randall Road, #200, Geneva

BEST PIZZA – THIN CRUST

BEST: Charlie Fox’s Pizzeria, 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Bootlegger’s Bar, Grill & Pizza, 103 Main St., Maple Park

ONE OF THE BEST: Nemec Brothers, 317 W. State St., Geneva

KENDALL COUNTY

BEST PIZZA

A 10-inch thin crust pizza with sausage, onion and mushrooms from Riverside Pizza & Pub in Oswego offered plenty of taste. (Mystery Diner)

BEST: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

ONE OF THE BEST: Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville

ONE OF THE BEST: Riverside Pizza & Pub, 1100 Douglas Road, Oswego

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST PIZZA

BEST: La Pizza Via, 914 IL Route 22, Fox River Grove

ONE OF THE BEST: Foxhole Tap and Pizzeria, 3308 W. Elm St., McHenry

ONE OF THE BEST: Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company, 13 W. Main St., Cary

BEST PIZZA

Pizza at Bianchi's Pizza in Ottawa. (Mystery Diner)

BEST: Peru Pizza House, 102 4th St., Peru

ONE OF THE BEST: Alfano’s Little Sicily, 115 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley

ONE OF THE BEST: Bianchi’s Pizza, 607 La Salle St., Ottawa