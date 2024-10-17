Yoga & brunch, Polka Brunch coming to Camp Aramoni in November

Grab your friends and enjoy brunch in the serene surroundings of Camp Aramoni in Tonica. The luxury boutique camp grounds hosts monthly or bi-monthly Sunday brunches, each with a different theme.

Two brunches are on the calendar for November; Barn Brunch and Yoga is Nov. 3 and Polka Brunch is Nov. 10.

Enjoy a rejuvenating yoga class before a delicious brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The class is appropriate for both beginners and seasoned yogis with sun salutations and calming poses. A peaceful meditation on the deck overlooking the Vermillion River will follow. The brunch menu includes Nueske’s bacon, crispy potato herbed yogurt salad, fresh fruit, cucumber, whipped goat cheese tea sandwiches and more. Enjoy freshly brewed coffee and orange juice, all included in the $60 ticket price. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

This is event is part of Camp Aramoni’s 2024 Wellness Series, which is a collection of events designed to elevate the mind, body and spirit.

The second annual Polka Brunch is Sunday, Nov. 10, with seatings at 9, 10:15 and 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. The menu includes homemade pierogis, Polish skillet, three cheese scrambled eggs, Polish breaded pork chops, Polish crepes, Polish cream cheese sweet rolls, apple pancakes and much more. Enjoy Camp Aramoni’s famous Bloody Marys, featuring a salt rim made with secret spices, Deep Eddy Vodka, a dill pickle, pepperoncini, castelvetrano olive, salami chunk, muenster cheese and pickled onion. Add your own twist with horseradish, Worcestershire sauce or hot sauce. Bloody Marys are $14 and mimosas are $11. Brunch prices are $32 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-224-7333 or emailing info@camparamoni.com.

For more information, visit camparamoni.com.