5 Things to Do in Will County: Genesis, Phil Collins & David Bowie tribute bands

The Dan Dougherty Band will perform a David Bowie tribute Friday at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Genesis, Phil Collins & David Bowie tribute bands: 7 p.m., Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Live music by Face Value (Genesis/Phil Collins tribute), The Dan Dougherty Band (David Bowie tribute) and Willard Wilcox Band. A celebration of the music of Collins and Bowie, while showcasing some of the Joliet area’s top music talent, including current and former members of The Selectones, Cool Kills, John Condron and The Old Gang Orchestra, Smile Empty Soul, Eve Casino. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Seating is general admission. The lobby opens at 6 p.m. for tickets, cash bar and light refreshments. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

2. Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m., Saturday, Moran A.C., 1207 Nicholson St., Joliet. Food ($5 a plate) served from 5-7 p.m. St. Jupiter plays live music from 7-10 p.m. Also cash raffles and giveaways. For more information, call 815-722-5713.

3. Plainfield Bands Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Plainfield High School Central Campus, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive in Plainfield. Visit more than 225 craft booths. An all-volunteer crew runs the show as a fundraiser for the Plainfield School District 202 band and its programs. After show expenses, all booth fees, admission fees, concessions and 50/50 raffles go toward buying new instruments for all four local high school band programs.

4. The Grave Rave Costume Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27, The Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. $10 admission. Benefits the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Includes two raffle tickets for the chance to win a Cadillac Groove. For tickets and more information, visit roadtorock.org.

5. Mega Music Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, University of St. Francis St. Clare campus, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet. Used and collectible music and memorability, including vinyl LPs and 45s, cassettes, 8-tracks, reel-to-reel tapes, VHS tapes, Blu Rays, 4Ks and DVDs, sheet music, music books, comic books, professional and home audio equipment and working instruments. Proceeds support the educational mission of WCSF-FM 88.7. Stream the station from anywhere at listen.streamon.fm/wcsf.