IVCC to stage production of spine-chilling tales

Illinois Valley Community College’s annual Halloween-themed hit, “Terror in the Aisles,” takes the stage for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Weeg Cultural Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The haunting 2024 rendition features three original tales written by a student, a theater department faculty member and an alumnus. Capping the creepy quartet is one-act thriller set in a remote cabin in the woods, written by Texas-based writer and filmmaker Bill Fountain.

The production of tales “theatrically told and performed” features: “Vines of Time” by faculty member David Allan Kuester (who also directs); “Lunar Cycle” by alum Jake Jakielski of Marseilles (also directing), and “Recognition” by student Tyler Bienemann of Hennepin. Jakielski also directs Fountain’s “Hecate Hill.”

Joining Jakielski and Bienemann in the cast are students Alex Stafford, Marseilles; Damion Oberlin, Marseilles; Hannah Rich, Mendota; Katie Monaghan, Peru; Nicholas Graham, Ottawa; Ava Laury, Ottawa; Lucas Fraga, Streator; McKenzie Bruce, Streator; Azlyn Bachman, Ottawa; Ava Horwath, Peru; Gennaro Piccolo, Spring Valley; William Bates, Spring Valley and Michael Shaw of Peru.

Tickets are $10 each, and admission is free for IVCC students and employees. To buy tickets, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/theatre