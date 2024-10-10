Cajun restaurants in northern Illinois perfect for National Gumbo Day

Andouille sausage and seafood gumbo has it all – a rich stock with oysters, shrimp, crab, rice and okra, topped with andouille. (Gregg Pill)

National Gumbo Day is Saturday, Oct. 12. The vibrant flavors of Cajun cuisine are making their mark far from the bayous of Louisiana, and northern Illinois has some Cajun restaurants where you can get your fix.

Gumbo is a thick stew with meat or shellfish and Cajun-seasoned vegetables like bell peppers, celery, and onions. The Creole dish, which is synonymous with New Orleans, is often served over rice.

While Chicago is home to a plethora of Cajun eateries, the following restaurants offer a taste of New Orleans in the suburbs.

Moe Joe’s – Plainfield

Moe Joe’s Cajun and Caribbean Cuisine has a wide variety of Southern delicacies. The slow-cooked Moe Joe gumbo is a thick stew filled with Andouille sausage, ham, okra, and Dixie Blackened Voodoo Beer, served with white rice. Another Creole staple is jambalaya, which contains tomato, rice, onion, chicken, ham, and Andouille sausage combined with Cajun spices and cooked rice. Or if you’re feeling more adventurous, try one of their gator dishes. The alligator Fricassee is blackened alligator tail meat, with seasoned rice, chopped carrots, celery, sweet corn, onions, and peas, mixed with Creole spices. Or try alligator sauce Piquante, which is alligator tail and grilled Andouille sausage in a sherry tomato pepper sauce, served with rice. Other menu items include shrimp and crawfish Etouffee, chicken and shrimp Creoles, red beans and rice, Po’ Boy sandwiches, and more. Some of the handcrafted cocktails include Praline Whiskey Sour, Lychee Orange, French Daiquiri, and Bayou Voodoo. 24033 W Lockport St., Plainfield. https://www.eatmoejoes.com/

Storming Crab – Rockford

Yes, you’ll find plenty of Cajun seafood here (think blue crab, green mussels, lobster, and more), but look further down the menu and you’ll find plenty of Cajun classics, including gumbo rice, crawfish Etouffee, Cajun fried rice, and Cajun pasta. Enjoy a side of fried okra, or an alligator meat basket. Appetizers include clam strips, seafood bread, Boudin balls, and more. A full slate of Po’ Boy sandwiches rounds out the menu, including gator meat, fried shrimp, fried oyster, and more. As their website says, “There’s nothing more fun, delicious, and downright messy than Cajun food.” Fans of the Louisiana-inspired cuisine would agree. 6779 E. State St., Rockford. https://www.stormingcrabs.com/

Cajun Boil & Bar – Oakbrook Terrace

Diners will find classic Southern comfort food here, in addition to Cajun seafood boils. The Louisiana-inspired menu offers a variety of gumbos, including shrimp and crab, along with a wide variety of seafood, including clams, crawfish, Dungeness crab, black and green mussels, lobster tail, and more. Try an alligator meat, fish, sausage, chicken, or soft-shell crab Po’ Boy sandwich. Sides include Andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and more. Cajun pasta, Cajun fried rice, Holla Bags, Big Easy combos, and a full slate of appetizers round out the menu. Wash it all down with a Ragin’ Cajun Hurricane, Hurricane Margarita, Voodoo Juice, or other New Orleans-flavored cocktail. Check out their lunch specials, boil specials, and seasonal promotions. Additional locations include Orland Park and Oak Park. 17w512 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace. https://cajunboilnbar.com/

Sea Shack – Naperville

Sea Shack serves up authentic Cajun seafood to the Fox Valley area (and beyond). Diners can choose from a variety of combination platters, which include clams, green or black mussels, snow crab, Dungeness crab, crawfish, and shrimp. Sides include corn, potatoes, whole sausage, boiled eggs, vegetables, and noodles. Additional menu items include Cajun fried rice and Cajun pasta. 658 Route 59, Naperville. https://seashackcajun.com/

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen – Westmont

Start your meal off with a crispy alligator appetizer, shrimp and crawfish Fondeaux, roasted oysters, or the Louisiana gumbo. Main entree Cajun specials include crawfish Etouffee, crawfish platter, blackened catfish, shrimp Etouffee, or Pasta Mardi Gras, which is Cajun sausage made from pork and other spicy meat, tossed with crawfish, crimini mushrooms, and linguini in a marinara cream sauce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp. The menu also features classic seafood dishes, fried seafood, steak, and lobster. 921 Pasquinelli Drive, Westmont. https://pappadeaux.com/home/