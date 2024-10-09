5 Things to Do: Fall Fest at John Deere site, pancake breakfast in Sterling in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Greg Dutchoff works with hot steel in the John Deere Historic Site blacksmith shop during the 2023 Fall Fest in Grand Detour. (Charlene Bielema)

Fall Fest at the John Deere Historic Site: Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at the John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. There will be crafts, games, face-painting, antique tractors, food vendors, blacksmith demonstrations, carriage rides and more. Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, and there are activities for the whole family. For more information, go to the John Deere Historic Site’s website. Pancake breakfast: Christ Lutheran School will hold its fall pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12, at the school, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, applesauce, and juice or coffee. Cost is a suggested donation of $8. For more information, email Christ Lutheran School Boosters at clsboosters61081@gmail.com. For more information about Christ Lutheran School, visit www.christlutheranschool.com. Spooktacular Halloween Lighted Golf Cart & UTV Parade: Rock Falls Tourism will host a Halloween lighted golf cart and utility-terrain vehicle parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Rock Falls. Choose a theme, get into costume, and decorate a golf cart or UTV to celebrate the Halloween season. The parade begins at Rock Falls High School on 11th Avenue to West Second Street, then goes to Second Avenue to the First Street parking lot. Awards will be presented. Spectators are invited to view the parade along the route but are reminded to be mindful of private property. Street closures will be from 6:15 p.m. to about 9 p.m. Registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 16. Registration is required to be in the parade. The fee to enter a golf cart or UTV that is already registered with the city of Rock Falls is $10. A one-day permit is offered if your golf cart or UTV is not registered with the city of Rock Falls; that fee is $20. Stop in at the Rock Falls Tourism office at 603 W. 10th St. to pay the entry fee and get registered. Registration forms are available at bit.ly/3ZTP5h5. Haunted Train Walk: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, the Dillon Home grounds at 1005 E. Third St., Sterling, will turn into a magical realm of autumn delight, where the brave can embark on an adventure through the shadows during the Haunted Train Walk. With flashlights in hand, families wander past the eerie glow of the 1929 Baldwin Steam Locomotive, a giant from the past brought to life by a skeleton crew. The anticipation of a treat-filled goodie bag awaiting the first 500 kids at the end of the walk adds an extra layer of excitement to the adventure. The Haunted Train Walk is a free event. Dixon’s Scarecrow Festival: The annual Scarecrow Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Dixon. More than 100 booths and activities will be offered on six city blocks, including crafters, pumpkin-painting, street performers, games, doughnut-eating contests, a petting zoo, face-painting, flower pot decorating and pumpkin bowling. A map outlining the major activities will be posted at discoverdixon.com the week before the event. Pumpkin race “cars” will battle to be named the fastest racer down Hennepin Avenue as the annual Pumpkin Derby returns at 1 p.m. between First and Second streets. Go to discoverdixon.com/pumpkin-derby for rules, more information and to register in advance. For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, stores and downtown shops will be running specials and sales. The Dixon Municipal Band will perform along the riverfront, and food trucks will be located throughout the festival grounds. Creativity also will be on display, as scarecrows decorated by local businesses and organizations will be seen throughout the festival and beyond in the downtown area. Go to discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.

