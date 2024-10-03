5 Things to Do in Will County: CAPA Beer Walk

Joliet's Cathedral Area Preservation Association is hosting its annual beer walk on Saturday at five backyards in the cathedral neighborhood. Tickets are limited and quickly sell out. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Cathedral Area Preservation Association)

1. Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy Oktoberfest: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sts. Dennis & Joseph Catholic Academy, 529 Madison St. in Lockport. Carnival, food and bake sale, heated beer tent, children’s tent, raffles, craft fair and Bloody Mary bar. For full schedule and more information, visit sdjcaokoberfest.my.canva.site.

2. CAPA Beer Walk: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Cathedral neighborhood, Joliet. Sample beers from local breweries along with food offerings at five locations. All backyards will be East of Raynor, primarily on Western Avenue. Also includes games, music, fire pits and photo ops. Tickets are $50 and sell out quickly. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For more information about the Cathedral Area Preservation Association, visit capajoliet.net/home.

3. Panic at the Plaza VI – the Corners Crawl: 2 p.m., Oct. 12, downtown Joliet. Live music at Chicago Street Pub, Waywards Art Haus, Audiophil’s Records and Richardson’s. Food and drink specials at Chi St, Richardson’s and Blue Taco. Sales and specials at Internode Greenery & Home, Prison City Vintage and Black Cat Curiosities. Returning vendors include Raven’s House and Armand’s Metal Works. The Strange and Unusual Gallery will host a Matt Geer Pop-up. Haunted House at Waywards.

4. The Grave Rave Costume Party: 6-9 p.m., Oct. 27, The Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Costume party with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. Admission is $10. Includes two tickets to win a free Cadillac Groove show. Proceeds benefit the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. For tickets and more information, visit illinoisrockrollmuseum.ticketspice.com.

5. Spirits with the Spirits: 5-9 p.m., Oct. 30, Downtown Joliet. Enjoy a spooky night out in downtown Joliet with entertainment, food and spirits. Features include local ghost stories, psychics, mini haunted houses, ghost hunters, aura readings, live music and haunted tours of the Rialto Square Theatre are some of the planned activities. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. For more information visit jolietccp.com/spirits.

