October 02, 2024
TOAST – The Ultimate Bread Experience to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

By Shaw Local News Network
TOAST - The Ultimate Bread Experience will return to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 2. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

TOAST - The Ultimate Bread Experience will return to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, May 2.

According to a news release from the theatre, TOAST is the No. 1 Tribute in the world to the 70′s hit band, Bread. With a surprising fidelity rarely heard from a live tribute band, their sound is often described as “spot on” to the original recordings.

Some of Bread’s biggest hits, including “Make It With You,” “If,” “Baby I’m-a Want You” and “Everything I Own” remain staples on FM radio.

TOAST takes the audience on a journey back in time, engaging a spectrum of emotions; from the tender moments that tug on the heartstrings to the upbeat classics.

Ticket prices start at $33 and can be purchased online. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.

