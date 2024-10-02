Elsinore’s ‘Hand to God’ cast proves devilishly good on Elgin stage

Thomas Neumann brings to life Jason and puppet Tyrone in the Elsinore production of "Hand to God," a drama for adults playing through Oct. 13 in Elgin. (Photo provided by Joe Mazza)

According to thefreedictionary.com, “hand to God” is a phrase that means someone is “telling the truth, typically when their words are likely to be met with skepticism or disbelief.” But when it comes to the Robert Askins play named “Hand to God,” nominated for five Tony Awards nine years ago, I have to say this new Elgin show is – hand to God – the most challenging play about a devilish puppet I have ever seen.

Add five troubled human characters, foul language and sexual activity, and you have to pinch yourself that you’re watching this drama in – of all places – a church basement.

Elsinore stages the arresting drama "Hand to God" through Oct. 13 in Elgin. (Joe Mazza)

“Hand to God” is the latest show from Elsinore, which seeks to “challenge and entertain” with each of its productions. This one is a play with a very talented cast of five, but also a foul-mouthed sock puppet – or should I say shock puppet? – with a mind of its own.

In fact, Tyrone – the puppet – is the first character we meet as the play begins. Poking his head through the curtain, Tyrone relates a high-level history of how many aspects of life were “invented,” including the concept of right and wrong and even the devil.

Under the direction of JJ Gatesman, who also handles violence and intimacy design for this production, the curtain opens and we’re quickly introduced to the contemporary drama’s human characters, who are all connected to a small Texas town’s church:

• Jason (Thomas Neumann), a shy and troubled teenager who’s involved with a yet-to-perform-in-worship puppet ministry;

• Margery (Lori Rohr), Jason’s mother, whose husband died six months earlier, and who leads the puppet ministry;

• Pastor Greg (Jamie Ewing), the well-meaning minister at the church who’s been patiently waiting for Margery to view him as more than just a cleric;

• Timothy (Jacob Dorris), an aggressive bully in his late teens whose only reason for attending puppet ministry meetings may be his unhealthy interest in a certain older woman;

• Jessica (Paige Bourne), a compassionate teen that Jason has a bit of a crush on.

And then there’s Tyrone at the end of Jason’s arm. Neumann masterfully differentiates the voices and characters of Jason and Tyrone. There’s no ventriloquism at play here, just two extremely distinct personas. It’s Tyrone who says all the things that are mean-spirited and far from politically correct, ranging from the relatively mild “He thinks you’re hot” (to Jessica) to words that magnify Jason’s innermost fears (for example, that Jason’s late father “was miserable when you were born … until he had a heart attack”).

“The devil made me do it” isn’t just a catchphrase popularized by Flip Wilson long ago; it soon becomes a fitting mantra for Tyrone’s growing power over Jason.

From the first time we meet Jason, Margery, Timothy, Pastor Greg and Jessica, we sense we’re witnessing the emotional equivalent of a long fuse leading to one or more explosions. Whether any blood is shed – as suggested by the dripping red letters of the play’s title in Elsinore publicity materials – is a detail I won’t share here. But more than one character is deeply troubled, and this cast – including Elsinore founders Rohr, Ewing and Neumann – doesn’t shy away from any of the emotions or actions demanded by the script.

This is not a play for little ones. But for adults who want an experience that will surprise, intrigue and entertain them, go see “Hand to God.” You’ll definitely be putting your hands together at the end to applaud the acting of this ensemble, hand to God. Just don’t yield to temptation and put a puppet on your hand, or there’ll be hell to pay.

• Paul Lockwood is a communications consultant at Health Care Service Corporation in Chicago, as well as a local theater actor, singer, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, columnist and past president of TownSquare Players. He and his wife have lived in Woodstock for more than 23 years.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Hand to God”

• WHERE: Elsinore production at First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave., Elgin

• WHEN: Through Oct. 13

• INFORMATION: our.show/handtogod