5 Things to Do: Fox River Paint & Sip Night, Zombie Prom and more in Kane County

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Witches’ Retreat in Geneva: From 3:45 to about 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Aviana will unveil a Witches’ Retreat that begins at GROW Geneva, 22 S. Third St. The retreat will include a variety of activities, such as a dried floral workshop, a goodie bag of crystals, bracelet and discount for Crystal Life Technology, shared plates and charcuterie at Preservation, a Chocolate 101 presentation by a noted chef, an oracle card reading, Witches’ Night Out tote bag, photo opportunities and much more. The event costs $222 per person. For more information, visit avianayoga.com/witches-night-out-in-geneva.html.

2. Let’s Beat Breast Cancer: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, session one of the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer series will take place at Ellen Violet Sewing Classes Studio, South Main Street, Sugar Grove. The first class will be an introduction to how foods can fight cancer. Each class will feature a cooking demonstration of healthy foods; and affordable and healthy recipes will be handed out. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, classes are intended for cancer survivors and their family and friends, as well as individuals trying to prevent breast cancer. There are five classes total, taking place every Saturday. Registration is $10 per class. For more information, visit pbnm.org/event/lets-beat-breast-cancer.

3. Nurtured by Nature: The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will present Nurtured by Nature, a monthly event, from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve, 35W076 Villa Maria Road, St. Charles. It will feature a hike that includes gentle stretching, deep breathing and a focus on awareness. It is designed for ages 18 and older. Each month focuses on the healing effects of nature. Registration is required for the free program. For more information, visit kaneforest.com/calendar/events/nurtured-by-nature-4537601298.

4. Fox River Paint & Sip Night at the Museum: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, the Batavia Park District will offer a painting workshop at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St. Inspired by the museum’s “Batavia Through the Artist’s Brush” exhibit, painters can capture fall colors through watercolor and ink painting. Rosalie White, resident artist and instructor at Water Street Studios in Batavia, will lead the program. The class includes supplies and a beverage of choice. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 4. The event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/3ejx9ep8.

5. Zombie Prom: Island of the Dead - Riverlands Halloween Party: From 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Riverlands Brewing Co. will throw its Zombie Prom: Island of the Dead Halloween Party. There will be live music by 13 Days at 7 p.m., food by Waffadilla, a costume contest at 9 p.m. and a secret haunted tiki bar hidden in the brewery. The event is for ages 21 and older after 7 p.m. No ticket is required for entry. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/5n7r2ejy.

