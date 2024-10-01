Oktoberfests happening in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin in October

There are many Oktoberfests happening during the month of October in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. (Morguefile )

Get ready to raise your stein and join in on the fall festivities!

Oktoberfest season is here and the Midwest is gearing up for a celebration of German culture, food and beer. From traditional Bavarian fare to lively music and dancing, there’s something for all ages!

Here are some of the best family-friendly Oktoberfest events happening in northern Illinois and around surrounding states during October. Some are adults-only, while some are family-friendly.

Whether you’re a seasoned Oktoberfest enthusiast or just looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon, you won’t want to miss these celebrations.

Northern Illinois Events

Naper Settlement Oktoberfest – Oct. 4 & 5

Bring the whole family to this popular event in the heart of downtown Naperville. Enjoy a wide variety of German beer and traditional German food, with Oompah music Friday, and a variety of pop, polka, R & B and rock on Saturday. Events include lawn games, a stein-holding contest, professional pumpkin carving and more. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $15 for youth 4-12. 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. napersettlement.org/

Galena Oktoberfest – Oct. 5

Live polka music, wiener dog racing, polka dancing lessons, contests and plenty of German food and beer await you at Galena Oktoberfest, located in Depot Park. The event kicks off with a cannon blast at noon and the tapping of the keg. Children can decorate pumpkins and play games. The popular Beer Stein Endurance contest, where competitors hold a 16-ounce beer mug with a straight arm as long as possible, offers both men’s and women’s contests. galenalions.org/galena-oktoberfest

Starved Rock Oktoberfest – Oct. 20

While not technically a festival, Starved Rock Lodge will host an Oktoberfest dinner from 5-7 p.m., which celebrates German food, drink and culture. Enjoy a German buffet and music from Duseldorfers German Band. Tickets for the full package, which includes the buffet, a souvenir stein and 10 beer and wine tasting tickets, is $65. Tickets for the buffet only are $49.50 and children’s tickets are $16. Registration is required. starvedrocklodge.com/event/oktoberfest-dinner/

Wisconsin Events

14th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest - Oct. 4-6

Head just over the border to the famous Milwaukee Oktoberfest in Cathedral Square Park, which is three days of authentic German food, beer and fun! The food and beer will be provided by Kegel’s Inn, with pretzels from Milwaukee Pretzel Company, Pig Tails Food cart and Smokin’ Jacks BBQ. Two drink packages are available, the VIP Beer Stein Package and the German Party Package. Entertainment includes live music from the Tally Ho Brass Band, Polka Floyd and more. Other activities include a stein hoisting competition, brat eating competition, wiener dog beauty pageant and more. Admission to the event is free. milwaukeeoktoberfest.com/

Cedarburg Oktoberfest – Oct. 5 & 6

Located about 20 miles north of Milwaukee is the city of Cedarburg, which hosts its Oktoberfest celebration the first weekend of October every year. This free event includes traditional German food and beer, vintage steins for sale, German music and dancing and even a live Glockenspiel Show (Cuckoo Clock) and more. The festival is located at W63 N643 Washington Ave. cedarburgfestival.org/octoberfest

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest – Oct. 12 & 13

Downtown Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest offers live music, a craft beer tent, a variety of food and traditional German flavor to the streets of the downtown area’s 200 & 300 blocks of Broad Street. The free event also features local artisans and vendors, dog races, kids activities and more. downtownlakegeneva.org/

Elkhorn Oktoberfest – Oct. 19

Located about 10 miles northwest of Lake Geneva is the small town of Elkhorn, which knows how to throw an Oktoberfest party! The city’s entire downtown area will be taken over with all the festivities, including craft and commercial artisans and vendors in the park and authentic German and local cuisine along Wisconsin Street. Live music begins at 11 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Explore the city at the All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting, participate in the Oktoberfest 5K Run/Walk and meander through the Classic Car Show. elkhornchamber.com/oktoberfest/