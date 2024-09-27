Country stars Lonestar to bring Christmas show to Rialto Square Theatre

Lonestar will bring their Christmas & Hits show to the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, Dec. 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Country superstars Lonestar will bring their Christmas & Hits show to the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, Dec. 22.

On their forthcoming TEN to 1 record, the award-winning band Lonestar— Dean Sams (keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitarist, background vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Drew Womack (lead vocals, guitar)—are taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs. This streak started in 1996 with the band’s second single, the rock-edged “No News,” and continued with the following year’s “Come Cryin’ to Me” and “Everything’s Changed.”

The band’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album “Lonely Grill” spawned four No. 1 hits, including the global smash “Amazed,” and established Lonestar as a preeminent pop-country band.

With these re-recordings, the band members were mindful of striking a balance between preserving the sonic elements fans were familiar with—and not repeating them. TEN to 1 record reflects the ways Lonestar’s hits have evolved over the years during the band’s rousing, high-energy concerts. Such talent has contributed to

The band has won many honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song Of The Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001.

Ticket prices start at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rialtosquare.com. Tickets go on sale Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.