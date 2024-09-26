‘We had to get cool’: Adelle’s reintroduces itself to Wheaton with new name, new vibe

After more than two decades in Wheaton, things had gotten stale at Adelle’s.

Certainly not the food, but the look. The feel. The reputation.

“The interior was dated, and it just looked like a place you go out to eat with your grandparents,” owner Debbie Williams said. “You walk into restaurants now, and they’re a little more mod, a little more cool. And we had to get cool.”

So Williams and husband Todd decided it was time for a makeover. They updated the interior, adding elegant design touches to create a warm, inviting atmosphere. A private dining room next to the bar was transformed into a speakeasy-style lounge. Their lush outdoor dining space got new tables.

They even rebranded the name to Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar with new signage.

Debbie Williams has owned Adelle’s in Wheaton with her husband Todd for 20 years. They recently relaunched the restaurant with a makeover and an updated name of Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar. (Rick West)

But it was more than just needing a cosmetic change.

“We had to reintroduce the town to the restaurant,” Williams said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It was pretty much remodel, reformulate and relaunch or find a tenant.”

Adelle’s opened on College Avenue in Wheaton in 2004, with the original name of Adelle’s Fine American Fare. They moved to their current location at 535 W. Liberty Drive in September 2011 after dealing with multiple basement floods in their old spot.

What was a private dining room is now part of a cool, speakeasy-style lounge at Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar. (Rick West)

The new location afforded them the large patio they wanted and their own parking lot, which they couldn’t get downtown. Their pergola-covered outdoor dining area features 18 tables and propane heaters for when it gets cooler.

“That’s the high-rent district when the weather is nice,” Williams said. “Everyone loves our patio because it’s like a little escape.”

While the menu didn’t get a major overhaul with the remodel, it has changed significantly over the years in ways that people who hadn’t been there in a while may not know.

“We dropped Fine American Fare from the name years ago because that’s not who we were anymore,” Williams said. “Our cuisine is global influences in a cohesive manner with fresh, seasonal ingredients.”

Everything at Adelle’s is made in-house from scratch, from the salad dressings and sauces to the breads and pastas. The menu changes seasonally to take advantage of fresh ingredients.

Everything at Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar is made from scratch, from the flatbreads down to the brioche buns they use for their burger. (Rick West)

Williams said the menu has been streamlined, and they’ve added more small plates and artisanal flatbreads to go with their dozen or so entrées.

The newly remodeled, sophisticated bar comes with a robust cocktail program, which includes about a dozen handcrafted featured cocktails and over a hundred bourbons and ryes from which to choose. They also offer 12 craft draft beers and a large, curated wine list.

Williams said the service is akin to fine dining but more casual.

“We’re not fussy, but you’ll get fresh silverware with every course,” she said. “Your wine will be opened properly, and you’ll be well taken care of.”

Williams said she’s been encouraged by the feedback from longtime customers.

“Wow, we’ve been getting a lot of wows,” she said. “They say it’s a night and day difference.”

And while she says they couldn’t have come this far without their loyal customers, Adelle’s 2.0 is about getting the attention of new folks or guests who hadn’t been there for years.

“Again, the biggest thing was reintroducing the town to the restaurant that’s been here for 20 years, that’s donated to every charity that’s asked us, that restaurant that has done the school fundraisers, all of that,” she said. “We’re still here, but we’ve put a lot into this new chapter that we think people will love.”

