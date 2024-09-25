September 25, 2024
Light the Night 2024 event to illuminate McHenry Riverwalk on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
The skies above McHenry Riverwalk will be illuminated at the Light the Night event Saturday, Sept. 28.

The family-friendly event runs from 4 to 9 p.m., and features free live music, food trucks and beverages, in addition to mesmerizing fire dancers, fire globes and fireworks.

The music kicks off with Lara Bell at 4:30 p.m., followed by the fire globes at dusk. Fire dancers will begin their exciting performances at 6:30 p.m. Semple Band takes the stage at 7 p.m., and the evening will be capped off at 9 p.m. with the grand finale fireworks display.

The list of participating food trucks was not immediately available.

For more information, visit McHenry Riverwalk’s website at mchenryriverwalk.org/event/light-the-night-2024.

