5 Things to Do: Monster Mash Bash, Latino International Film Expo and more in Kendall County

Addison Wise, 7, of Oswego, gets a spiderweb painted on her face at a previous Monster Mash Bash presented by the Oswegoland Park District. The event returns from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oswego High School, 4250 Illinois Route 71. (Shea Lazansky)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Latino International Film Expo 2024: From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, the third annual Latino International Film Expo will take place at Hampton Inn, 310 E. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville, during Hispanic Heritage Month. The expo will showcase films featuring Latino filmmakers and artists from around the world. Tickets cost $15 per day, or $25 for both. For more information, visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/5586mktn or studio3531.com.

2. Oswego History Tour: From noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, an Oswego History Tour will explore Main Street between Jefferson and Washington streets. The tour will begin and end in front of Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., and tour guides will point out landmarks, share stories on historical stores and businesses and delve into the changes Oswego has undergone over time. Registration costs $5 per person. Attendees also can check out the Oswego Country Market before the tour, operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Oswego at 19 Main St. Vendors offer fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, handmade items and specialty foods like baked goods and honey. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

3. No Carve Pumpkin Decorating: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Oswego Public Library District will present a pumpkin decorating event at the Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery. Teen participants will have the opportunity to transform a craft pumpkin into a spooky decoration. The library will provide materials. Registration is required, and will be open between Oct. 2 and 15. For more information, visit oswego.librarycalendar.com.

4. Halloween at the Farm: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, the Kendall County Historical Society will host a Halloween event at the society’s Lyon Farm, 7935 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville. Individuals of all ages are invited to dress up in their favorite costume, play children’s games, trick or treat at the farm’s buildings, take a hay ride through the spook house and join in the children’s costume parade at 3 p.m. The farm’s food stand will be open. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/56tj3zpc.

5. Monster Mash Bash: From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, the Oswegoland Park District will throw a Monster Mash Bash at Oswego High School, 4250 Illinois Route 71. The event for children and parents will feature candy, games and Halloween costumes. People can pre-register for $6 or pay $9 at the door. Admission is free for parents. Registration closes Thursday, Oct. 24. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

