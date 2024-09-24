Yorktoberfest returns to downtown Yorkville Sept. 27-28

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville's Yorktoberfest provides two days of fun and music Sept. 27-28 at Riverfront Park. (Shea Lazansky)

The seventh annual Yorktoberfest returns Sept. 27-28 to Riverfront Park East in downtown Yorkville.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, and raises funds for its scholarship programs.

Enjoy food from Wurst Kitchen, Moe Joe’s and Freaky Fries, along with other local vendors, craft beer and live music. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The famous Stein Holding Contest and music performances are free.

The lineup includes Groupies Wanted, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Hillbilly Rockstarz on Friday; followed Saturday by Eutychus Falling, Frank & Fran German music, Fritz & The Pretzel Twists, Junkyard Groove, Alexandra Lee and Tim Gleason.

For more information about Yorktoberfest, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org.