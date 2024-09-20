Arcades bring old school fun to northwest Illinois

Arcades had long been a favorite haunt for high-schoolers and high-scorers in days gone by, but the introduction of home video game consoles such as Atari, Nintendo, Sega and Playstation throughout the ‘80s and ‘90 brought and end to many arcades across the country.

It was all fun and games back then, but thanks to a growing number of arcades that have been popping up throughout the area, it still is. Arcades are packing a punch once again, as people are discovering, and rediscovering, the fun of the arcade experience.

Arcades offer pinball wizards and power-pellet munchers of all ages a chance to relax, have fun or just blow off some steam, and there are several throughout the Sauk Valley and northwest Illinois.

Shinny’s

120 W. River St., Dixon

815-994-9183

Online: Facebook, shinnysdixon.com

Shinny’s is located at 120 W. River St., Dixon. (Photo provided by Shinny's )

The owner of Dixon’s newest arcade experience plans to open early this year, close to the downtown riverfront, with classic arcade games from the 1980s and pinball machines inspired by all sorts of pop culture. A golf simulator is also planned. Not into the arcade scene and just want to let the kids have fun? There are plenty of shopping options (clothing, books, artwork and more) and places to eat just a short walk away from both downtown arcades.

Plum Hollow Family Center

1933 State Route 26, Dixon

815-271-4101

Online: Facebook, bowldixon.com

The arcade is just one component in this bowling alley complex. Plum Hollow, located on Dixon’s north edge, has nearly 20 machines available, and tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system (inset above). It also has activities that will keep kids on their feet: Laser tag, in Plum Hollow’s 2,500-square-foot arena, is available to groups from two to 15 people. Mini golf and sand volleyball also are available, as well as cash gambling machines for the adults.

Bugsy’s Arcade and Gaming

2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

815-677-2307

Online: Facebook

Bugsy’s Arcade and Gaming is located at 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. (Alex Paschal)

Got some shopping to do, but the kids don’t want to tag along? Bugsy’s has nearly 20 machines — including a virtual reality game and two pinball machines — that kids can play. Tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system. A snack bar is on site, as well as a room set aside for gambling machines.

Aubree’s Fun World

707 First Ave., Rock Falls

815-716-8410

Online: Facebook

Aubree’s is the newest arcade in the Twin Cities of Sterling and Rock Falls, having opened in September 2022. Nearly 20 different games for people of all ages, including a pair of pinball machines, are available on two floors. Tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system. You can combine the arcade trip with a meal at Pizza Hut afterward; it’s right next door.

Cochran’s Pub

223 W. Second St., Rock Falls

815-718-4970

Online: Facebook

When the adults want to play some arcade games without having to worry about the kids showing them up, Cochran’s is a place just for them — no one younger than 21 is permitted inside. The downtown Rock Falls bar has a Chicago sports fan atmosphere (the Cubs are the city baseball team of choice), with gambling machines also available. Around 15 arcade games, and a few pinball machines make up the pub’s back room.

NickelWorld

3321 N. Main St., Rockford

815-877-2771

Online: Facebook, nickelworld.com

NickelWorld is located at 3321 N. Main St., Rockford. (Photo provided by NickelWorld)

More than 60 classic prize redemption games and another 20-plus 1980s and 1990s arcade games have found a home in this business on Rockford’s north side. For only a $2.25 admission fee (discounts are available to groups of three or more people), games can be enjoyed for only a nickel or two.

Tilted 10

7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford

815-491-8508

Online: Facebook, Instagram, tilted10.com

Housed in a former Sears anchor at Cherryvale Mall, Tilted 10 has two floors of more than 100 different arcade games; as well as bowling, miniature golf, laser tag and bumper cars. Tilted also has a full-service restaurant, as well as a snack bar at the bowling alley. At 120,000 square feet, Tilted 10 is the region’s largest indoor amusement and arcade destination.