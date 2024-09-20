Arcades bring old school fun to northwest Illinois

Arcades had long been a favorite haunt for high-schoolers and high-scorers in days gone by, but the introduction of home video game consoles such as Atari, Nintendo, Sega and Playstation throughout the ‘80s and ‘90 brought and end to many arcades across the country.
It was all fun and games back then, but thanks to a growing number of arcades that have been popping up throughout the area, it still is. Arcades are packing a punch once again, as people are discovering, and rediscovering, the fun of the arcade experience.
Arcades offer pinball wizards and power-pellet munchers of all ages a chance to relax, have fun or just blow off some steam, and there are several throughout the Sauk Valley and northwest Illinois.
Shinny’s
120 W. River St., Dixon
815-994-9183
Online: Facebook, shinnysdixon.com
The owner of Dixon’s newest arcade experience plans to open early this year, close to the downtown riverfront, with classic arcade games from the 1980s and pinball machines inspired by all sorts of pop culture. A golf simulator is also planned. Not into the arcade scene and just want to let the kids have fun? There are plenty of shopping options (clothing, books, artwork and more) and places to eat just a short walk away from both downtown arcades.
Plum Hollow Family Center
1933 State Route 26, Dixon
815-271-4101
Online: Facebook, bowldixon.com
The arcade is just one component in this bowling alley complex. Plum Hollow, located on Dixon’s north edge, has nearly 20 machines available, and tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system (inset above). It also has activities that will keep kids on their feet: Laser tag, in Plum Hollow’s 2,500-square-foot arena, is available to groups from two to 15 people. Mini golf and sand volleyball also are available, as well as cash gambling machines for the adults.
Bugsy’s Arcade and Gaming
2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling
815-677-2307
Online: Facebook
Got some shopping to do, but the kids don’t want to tag along? Bugsy’s has nearly 20 machines — including a virtual reality game and two pinball machines — that kids can play. Tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system. A snack bar is on site, as well as a room set aside for gambling machines.
Aubree’s Fun World
707 First Ave., Rock Falls
815-716-8410
Online: Facebook
Aubree’s is the newest arcade in the Twin Cities of Sterling and Rock Falls, having opened in September 2022. Nearly 20 different games for people of all ages, including a pair of pinball machines, are available on two floors. Tokens and tickets are coordinated using a card system. You can combine the arcade trip with a meal at Pizza Hut afterward; it’s right next door.
Cochran’s Pub
223 W. Second St., Rock Falls
815-718-4970
Online: Facebook
When the adults want to play some arcade games without having to worry about the kids showing them up, Cochran’s is a place just for them — no one younger than 21 is permitted inside. The downtown Rock Falls bar has a Chicago sports fan atmosphere (the Cubs are the city baseball team of choice), with gambling machines also available. Around 15 arcade games, and a few pinball machines make up the pub’s back room.
NickelWorld
3321 N. Main St., Rockford
815-877-2771
Online: Facebook, nickelworld.com
More than 60 classic prize redemption games and another 20-plus 1980s and 1990s arcade games have found a home in this business on Rockford’s north side. For only a $2.25 admission fee (discounts are available to groups of three or more people), games can be enjoyed for only a nickel or two.
Tilted 10
7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford
815-491-8508
Online: Facebook, Instagram, tilted10.com
Housed in a former Sears anchor at Cherryvale Mall, Tilted 10 has two floors of more than 100 different arcade games; as well as bowling, miniature golf, laser tag and bumper cars. Tilted also has a full-service restaurant, as well as a snack bar at the bowling alley. At 120,000 square feet, Tilted 10 is the region’s largest indoor amusement and arcade destination.