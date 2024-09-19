5 Things to Do: Catch Taylor Swift cover band in Algonquin, art fair on the Woodstock Square

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Oktoberfest in Cary: Celebrate Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday at Cary Ale House, located at 208 W. Main St., Cary. The brewing company’s front parking lot will be transformed into a festival filled with live music, games and a stein-holding contest. Fill up on originally brewed beers, hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn. Friday’s festivities will be from 4 to 11 p.m. with Birch Fire Band performing. Saturday’s hours will be from 2 to 11 p.m. with a performance by the Big Al Wetzel Band. Check out more details on Cary Oktoberfest here: facebook.com/carybrewing.

Are you ready for it?: Enjoy a night filled with all things Taylor Swift from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Spella Park in Algonquin, located at 2610 Harnish Drive. The cover band Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Experience will perform her greatest hits inspired by the blockbuster Eras Tour. There will be a 360-degree photo booth, food trucks, vendors and a bracelet-making station. Here is where to get details on Are You Ready For It? Taylor Swift Experience show: bit.ly/ALQtaylorswiftexperience.

Woodstock Art Fair: The Woodstock Art Fair on the Square will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the historic Woodstock Square. Shop at more than 70 local vendors who will be selling creations such as paintings, jewelry, sculptures, pottery and clothing at the free admission event. Interact with artists at painting classes and demonstrations. Stop by the Kids Art Zone for bingo, spin art, face-painting, sand sculpting and coloring. There also will be a drawing for one lucky winner to receive a $100 gift card to use at the festival. Check out more information on Woodstock’s Art Fair on the Square here: amdurproductions.com/event/woodstock-art-fair-on-the-square.

Hemp Harvest: Visit Hempstock Pharms, at 14023 W. South Street Road in Woodstock from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday for a community hemp harvest. Get hands on and tour the hemp farms while gathering the plants in the drying barn. From there, learn how farmers turn the hemp plant into products such as edibles to drinks. Enjoy activities including a drum circle, a puff and paint class, glass-blowing and hemp leaf-juicing demonstrations. Visit Hempstock’s Facebook page for more on the community hemp harvest: facebook.com/hempstockpharms.

Celebrate fall: Join in on Johnsburg’s Celebration in the Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hiller Park, located at 5500 Skyhawk Lane. Enjoy a family-friendly evening filled with live music, food, games and prizes. Bring your own lawn chair to watch a live performance by The Thompson Duo, with fireworks at dusk. Kids can have fun at the bounce houses and pumpkin-decorating station. Find more details on Johnsburg’s Celebration in the Park on the website johnsburg.org.

