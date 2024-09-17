‘Moonlight and Magnolias’ comedy dazzles brightly in Elgin

Charles Schoenherr portrays Chicago journalist and screenwriter Ben Hecht in the Elgin Theatre Company comedy “Moonlight and Magnolias,” a funny and thoughtful look at the making of "Gone With The Wind." (Photo provided by M&M Staff )

I’d never heard of Ron Hutchinson’s play “Moonlight and Magnolias,” but I’m certainly glad Elgin Theatre Company did. As directed by Jocelyn Adamski, the 73rd season opener is a delightful comedy.

Adamski said she was drawn to “Moonlight and Magnolias” as a fan of classic Hollywood comedy, and she appreciates the show’s social and cultural awareness of the time period in which the play is set.

Inspired by true events, “Moonlight and Magnolias” (the title taken from the first page of “Gone With The Wind”) tells of a collaboration between legendary film producer David O. Selznick, director Victor Fleming and Chicago journalist/screenwriter Ben Hecht, as they attempt to rework the screenplay of “Gone With The Wind” in just five days and nights. (Imagine, if you will, the three men locked and sequestered in one room together!)

Selznick was encumbered with problems, including the firing of the original director and issues with many rewritten scripts.

Ron Hutchinson – Northern Irish screenwriter, playwright, author and four-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee – wrote “Moonlight and Magnolias” in 2004 in response to all the “off-kilter people” who want to leave their “indelible imprint on the precious celluloid.” Combining physical comedy with rapid-delivery dialogue, “Moonlight and Magnolias” is also a thought-provoking play designed for a strong cast with comedic timing. And, that’s just what director Adamski and her team consistently deliver.

She is assisted by the era-appropriate, three-piece suits and pleasing costume designs of Marcy Angsurat, and a set design by Barry Norton that deserves high praise. Norton’s set includes everything from a welcoming, maroon, overstuffed chair to a cabinet with costume designs and framed photos on the wall. Norton was assisted by construction builder Jon Kramp to provide one of the best sets seen in the eighth-floor venue in a while. Props (Heather Manzella), light design (Andrew Van Durme) and sound (Linda Collins) all complement the set and the cast performance.

David O. Selznick (Brian Rabinowitz, from left), Victor Fleming (Dean Gallagher) and Ben Hecht (Charles Schoenherr) hash out the screenplay for "Gone With The Wind" in the Elgin Theatre Company comedy “Moonlight and Magnolias.” (Photo provided by M&M Staff )

Brian Rabinowitz portrays David O. Selznick. He may be a middle man, but he is a visionary and not a typically portrayed sleazy, behind-the-scenes producer. Rabinowitz has emotional depth, and connects all the other characters. His portrayal of Selznick is arrogant, sincere, ardent, intelligent and kind – but everything is on the line: his reputation, his fortune and his marriage to Louis B. Mayer’s daughter. Unlike other studio heads, he is guided by: “Is it a story worth telling and what is its purpose?” Rabinowitz is the best enactor of the “Gone With The Wind” saga retelling – done with great humor and clarity; he also proves he is a master of the ad lib.

Charles Schoenherr is Ben Hecht; he is a vigorous, brilliant actor. Hecht, the noted Chicago journalist/Shakespeare of Hollywood, was a vocal activist, and Schoenherr lives up to that demand throughout; he plays Hecht as the unrelenting conscience of the three, seeing through the Hollywood glam. There are two running jokes attributed to his character: that he’s never read “Gone With The Wind” (probably the only person in America) and can’t seem to remember that the character of Ashley is not named “Ashworthy.” And boy, can Schoenherr type!

Dean Gallagher is Victor Fleming (in the midst of directing “The Wizard of Oz”), who is replacing original director George Cukor; he also happens to be buddies with Clark Gable. Gallagher is an attractive, versatile and smooth actor who gets to show off his comedy chops in his sarcastic tension with Schoenherr and the retelling of “Gone With The Wind” in the Melanie and Prissy scenes.

Let me say this: All three men enact characters with very different attitudes. All three are well cast, highly believable, and look their parts. All three act their parts vocally, facially and with physicality, managing a wondrous chemistry onstage.

Katie McClatchey portrays Miss Poppenghul, assistant to David O. Selznick, played by Brian Rabinowitz in the Elgin Theatre Company season opener, the comedy “Moonlight and Magnolias.” (Photo provided by M&M Staff )

In a supporting role, Katie McClatchey appears as Miss Poppenghull, the long-suffering assistant to David O. Selznick (based on real-life assistant Marcella Rabwin). Tall and dimpled, McClatchey plays the obedient servant with a snappy “Yes, Mr. Selznick” and the humorously annoying clip of a high-heeled walk.

As farcical and highly enjoyable as “Moonlight and Magnolias” is, this is also a thought-provoking and subtly messaged play – about issues present in 1939 and perhaps still being questioned in 2024. Elgin Theatre Company has a captivating production for its 73rd opener. Bravo!

(Note to readers: Peanuts and bananas are consumed during the production; fans and air conditioning are turned off during performances.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels is celebrating her 10th year of writing theater reviews for Shaw Local News Network. A longtime actor and director, she’s been involved in more than 40 shows for RCLPC, Woodstock Opera House, McHenry County College’s Black Box Theatre, Independent Players, Elgin Theatre, Lincolnland Players and Raue Center For The Arts.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Moonlight and Magnolias”

• WHERE: Elgin Art Showcase, Elgin Professional Building, 164 Division St., eighth floor, Elgin

• WHEN: Through Sept. 22

• COST: $25, $23 for seniors/students

• INFORMATION: 847-741-0532, www.Elgin-theatre.org