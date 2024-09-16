‘Titanic the Musical,’ ‘Catch Me If You Can’ part of Marriott Theatre’s 50th anniversary season in 2025

Marriott Theater will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Titanic the Musical,” “Always Something There…,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” during its 50th anniversary season in 2025. (Image provided by Marriott Theatre. )

Marriott Theatre’s 50th anniversary season features a world premiere, the most requested return of a family classic and three more titles brand-new to Marriott Theatre audiences. This season celebrates the theater’s 50th anniversary with a mix of favorites and new productions.

The season will kick off with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show is a reimagining of the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved score is packed with pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s One More Angel in Heaven” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens Feb. 12 and runs through March 30, 2025.

Next in the lineup is “Titanic the Musical.” The story captures the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated ship. Based on the real people aboard the ship, “Titanic the Musical” is a portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed. With a soaring score by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. “Titanic the Musical” opens April 16 and runs through June 1, 2025.

“Always Something There…” is a modern musical homage to the beloved teen-flicks of the 1980s. When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a chance to rewrite her past and land herself in the future of her dreams. The show features a score of 80s hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Gos and Tiffany, among many others. “Always Something There…” opens June 25 and runs through Aug. 10, 2025.

“Catch Me If You Can,” an entertaining musical comedy, based on the hit film and the incredible true story, is all about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Jet-set to the 1960s where charming young con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. “Catch Me If You Can” opens Sept. 3 and runs through Oct. 19, 2025.

The 2025 season will close out in style with “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.” Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays at Sun Records studio. Jam-packed with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the “Million Dollar Quartet” famous, they journey through stories of Christmas past, present and future. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” opens Nov. 12, 2025 and runs through Jan. 4, 2026.

Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences will feature a remarkable season of beloved titles for kids of all ages including “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” running Feb. 21 through March 29, 2025; “Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!,” running July 11 through Aug. 10, 2025 and “Disney’s Finding Nemo,” the theatre for young audiences adaptation of the beloved Pixar movie, running Oct. 10-26, 2025 and again Nov. 15, 2025 through Jan. 4, 2026.

Subscriptions for the 50th anniversary 2025 season, as well as single tickets for all upcoming shows and concerts, are available for purchase. For more information on Marriott Theatre or to purchase tickets, visit MarriottTheatre.com or follow the theatre on social media @marriotttheatre.