Ottawa Concert Association series to kick off with Nashville-based a cappella ensemble

The Ottawa Concert Association begins its 2024-25 concert series at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, with Street Corner Symphony, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

This series marks the 78th year of providing a wide variety of professional performances to the community.

Street Corner Symphony is a Nashville-based male a cappella ensemble that was a runner-up on NBC’s “Sing Off” in 2010. Street Corner Symphony moves seamlessly between most styles of music, feeling at home in all of them. Not many concerts can be equally enjoyed by both young and old, but the vast repertoire covering a wide range from gospel to rock and pop brings generations together for this vibrant performance.

Since their success on “The Sing-Off,” Street Corner Symphony has made their mark on the music world, recording albums, providing clinics for schools, giving benefits for cancer, performing across the country and around the world, and even working with major artists including Ben Folds, Alison Krauss and Take 6′s Claude McKnight.

For ticket information contact Beth at 815-228-6474.