Woodstock Fire/Rescue recognizes 5 recent MCC paramedic program grads

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District recently recognized members who graduated from McHenry County College’s Paramedic Program. Pictured from left are David Pecoraro, Emmanuel Howard, Tyler Webster, Andrew Richardson and Kyle Albert. Webster is a firefighter-paramedic who served as lead preceptor during clinical training. The five new graduates includes Clair Patrick, who is not pictured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District recently recognized five of its members who graduated from McHenry County College’s paramedic program.

Kyle Albert, Clair Patrick, David Pecoraro, Andrew Richardson and Emmanuel Howard each completed the program, which includes classroom instruction, clinical rotations and field internships. They are now eligible to pursue licensure through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 2024-25 paramedic class at MCC included 31 graduates, making it one of the largest programs of its kind in the state. Each graduate is now eligible to take the National Registry Paramedic Certification Exam to become a licensed paramedic.

District Lt. Eric Kristensen served as a skills lab trainer, and Firefighter/Paramedic Tyler Webster served as lead preceptor during clinical training. Both are members of the district and played an important role in guiding and supporting this year’s class, the district said in a news release.

“This year’s cohort benefited from continued investment in instructional resources. Recent grant funding has allowed McHenry County College to upgrade classroom technology, enhance simulation labs, and expand enrollment capacity to meet the growing need for paramedics across the region,” the release states.