3 lost goats found in Marengo, taken in by county animal control

Officials are still searching for the owner of three stray goats that were found Sunday in Marengo.

The goats, discovered along North Hill Road, are being housed at the McHenry County Animal Control & Adoption Center while the department continues its search for the owner, according to a McHenry County Department of Health Facebook post.

The three goats include one black female with white fur, one white male with brown fur and a tan female goat.

The health department asks for anyone who believes that these are their goats to contact animal control at 815-459-6222 as soon as possible.

The stray hold for the goats will end at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the health department.